College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Expands, Creates Jobs—as Dallas Ranks Top Growing City

As Dallas-Fort Worth ranks among the fastest-growing areas, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® is expanding its Dallas operations.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Dallas-Fort Worth continues to rank among the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S., College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® is expanding its Dallas operations to meet the surging demand. Local owners Scott and Yvonne Leffel are creating nearly 30 new jobs and broadening their service area across North Texas—fueling business growth while staying true to the company’s mission of community service.

“Dallas is booming, and so are we,” said Scott Leffel. “But growth means more than just business—it means more opportunities to give back. The more jobs we complete, the more impact we can make in the lives of people around us.”

Founded 20 years ago by two college friends, College HUNKS has grown into a nationally recognized, purpose-driven brand with more than 200 locally-owned franchises. The company is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: moving and junk removal should be professional, reliable, and a force for good. HUNKS stands for: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service.

Since launching their Dallas franchise in 2021, the Leffels have made giving back a priority. Through partnerships with U.S. Hunger, their team has donated more than 30,000 meals—two meals for every job completed. They’ve also helped over 40 domestic violence survivors move to safety and donated over 200,000 cubic feet of furniture, appliances and clothing to those in need.

Before opening College HUNKS, Scott Leffel worked as a Sales Director in restaurant delivery. He was drawn to the brand’s entrepreneurial spirit and its commitment to making a difference.

“This isn’t just about hauling junk—it’s about launching careers, building leaders, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” he said.

The expanded Dallas operation now covers a wide range of communities including: Allen, Anna, Arlington, Aubrey, Bedford, Carrollton, Celina, Colleyville, Coppell, Dallas, Denton, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Irving, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, McKinney, Melissa, North Richland Hills, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Southlake, The Colony, and Weston.

For more information about College HUNKS in Dallas, visit collegehunkshaulingjunk.com or call 214-440-1047.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

