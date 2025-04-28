Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Fulfills Shelter Wish List for Homeward Bound on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Gives Back

In a powerful display of compassion and community collaboration Mount Laurel Animal Hospital fulfills hundreds of items on a rescue’s wish list.

When we heard that the Philadelphia Eagles were sponsoring pet adoptions at Homeward Bound, we immediately knew we wanted to help.” — Shawn Murphy, CVT Director of Primary Care

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of compassion and community collaboration, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital , their dedicated clients, and the Moorestown Kids Club—a local group of children and their parents committed to giving back—have joined forces to fulfill hundreds of items on Homeward Bound Animal Rescue’s wish list. The donated items will be delivered on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, April 30, celebrating the shared belief that every animal deserves a safe, comfortable, and loving home.This outreach effort reflects Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s ongoing mission to serve not only pets, but the greater community. Each year, the hospital incorporates service projects into its annual goals—and with the help of their generous clients and the inspiring young volunteers of the Moorestown Kids Club, they’ve gathered everything from food and treats to toys, bedding, and cleaning supplies to support the needs of shelter pets.“When we heard that the Philadelphia Eagles were sponsoring pet adoptions at Homeward Bound, we immediately knew we wanted to help,” said Shawn Murphy, CVT, Director of Primary Care at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “Thanks to the compassion of our clients and the incredible efforts of the Moorestown Kids Club, we were able to turn that inspiration into real support for the animals.”The Moorestown Kids Club, made up of local children and their families, enthusiastically took on this project with Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, embodying the spirit of giving and empathy from a young age. Their hands-on involvement—organizing, collecting, and preparing the donations—has made a lasting impact and shown what’s possible when community members of all ages come together for a cause.National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day serves as a reminder of the countless animals waiting for homes. By joining this movement, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and the Moorestown Kids Club are not just fulfilling a list—they’re offering hope, comfort, and a message of love.The team is proud to present these items to Homeward Bound Animal Rescue as part of this meaningful day, continuing their commitment to outreach and community service. If you would like to donate an item, visit https://www.homewardboundnj.org/dogs-for-adoption to view the wish list and drop off at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital on or before April 29.

