XRP News: XenDex Sells More Than 50% of Its Presale Ahead of Listing on Major Exchanges

SYDNEY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a monumental week for XRP and the broader crypto market, XenDex is making headlines once again. Fresh off the approval of Brazil’s first XRP Spot ETF, the SEC’s withdrawal of its XRP lawsuit, and ProShares' XRP Futures ETF approval, XenDex is riding a historic wave of momentum and investors are going all in without thinking twice.

In just about four days, XenDex has sold more than 50% of its $XDX token presale allocation, surpassing all early projections. With major exchange listings on the horizon, early supporters are racing to secure $XDX tokens at launch prices before broader exposure sends demand soaring.

Buy $XDX Now Before Presale Ends

XenDex isn’t just another project — it’s the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the XRP Ledger offering AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending and borrowing, staking, and cross-chain trading, all in a simple, fast, and beginner-friendly platform.

Presale Key Details:

Token: $XDX

$XDX Exchange Rate: 1 XRP = 10 XDX

1 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP (1,500 XDX)



Join Now Before It Sells Out: https://xendex.net/presale

Confirmed Listings on Top Exchanges

Following the presale, $XDX is preparing for high-profile listings across major platforms, including:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger

MagneticX

These upcoming listings are expected to drive significant liquidity and investor access, positioning $XDX for massive exposure and trading volume right from the start.

XenDex delivers solutions the XRP Ledger has long been missing:

AI-Powered Copy Trading — Automate trades by mirroring elite traders

— Automate trades by mirroring elite traders Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing — Borrow and lend your XRP and XDX tokens to earn rewards

— Borrow and lend your XRP and XDX tokens to earn rewards Cross-Chain Trading — Swap and trade XRP tokens across major blockchains like Solana and BNB



With XRP market confidence exploding and infrastructure like ETFs strengthening the ecosystem, XenDex is emerging as the DeFi gateway for XRP’s new era.

Buy $XDX Now & Earn Rewards

Thousands of new investors have already joined XenDex’s Telegram and Twitter communities, locking in $XDX tokens before wider exchange exposure drives prices upward.

Presale supply is being squeezed aggressively. Exchange listings are locked in. XRP’s momentum is unstoppable.

There has never been a better moment to position yourself early. Join now before the window closes.

Visit Official XenDex Links

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c01326-e101-43f5-92a2-2efffd95f449

