Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Welcomes Three Esteemed Leaders to Its Board of Directors

Dr. Janet Woodcock, Dorian Daley, and Keir Loiacano officially join April 24, 2025

San Francisco, CA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Dr. Janet Woodcock, Dorian Daley, and Keir Loiacono. QLHC is a nonprofit specializing in innovative clinical trial design and is dedicated to better serving patients by accelerating and innovating health care through approaches that challenge the status quo of science and care.

These accomplished professionals bring decades of expertise in regulatory science, intellectual property, and biotech commerce, strengthening QLHC’s ability to advance cutting-edge research and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Former Acting Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Dr. Woodcock is a transformative force in clinical research and drug development, having spent over 30 years at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She played a pivotal role in modernizing drug evaluation and spearheaded key initiatives, including Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. A longtime advocate of adaptive platform trials, she brings unparalleled regulatory insight that will be instrumental in advancing QLHC’s mission to streamline and optimize clinical trials.

“I’ve known Quantum and its work for many years, and I’m happy that I can now formally work with them on their revolutionary trial design, transforming clinical trial efficiency and effectiveness,” said Dr. Woodcock.

Dorian Daley – Former Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Oracle Corporation

As a seasoned leader in intellectual property and corporate governance, Daley will provide strategic guidance on QLHC’s innovative trial design and software assets. With a distinguished career at Oracle spanning over two decades, she brings expertise in compliance, ethics, and policy that will enhance the organization’s ability to scale and safeguard its groundbreaking work.

“I’m excited to be joining QLHC’s board alongside Dr. Woodcock and Mr. Loiacono. The hope and care QLHC gives to its patients, especially women, throughout the country is very inspiring. I’m glad I will be able to utilize my expertise and skills to drive QLHC’s IP for growth and impactful programs,” said Daley.

Keir Loiacono – Chief Executive Officer, BlueSphere Bio

As CEO of BlueSphere Bio, Loiacano actively navigates the complex landscape of drug development and deeply understands the need for collaborative relationships across multiple organizations to create change. He has over 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, bringing a distinctive perspective on accelerating novel therapies from discovery to market which aligns closely with QLHC’s commitment to getting better treatments to patients faster.

“I’m delighted to be in a position to serve QLHC. I understand the challenges of getting drugs from concept to market and the intricacies of the collaborations needed to achieve this. I look forward to helping to guide Quantum to get to the next level,” said Loiacano.

Combined, these three board members will provide scientific insight, advance intellectual property, and help amplify the growth and scalability of the organization and its programs. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Woodcock, Ms. Daley, and Mr. Loiacono to our Board,” said James Palazzolo, QLHC CEO. “Their collective expertise in regulatory science, intellectual property, and biotech commerce will help Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative drive meaningful advancements in precision medicine and patient-centered research.”

Full Board List Here

###

More about each new Board Member:

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Former Acting Commissioner of the USFDA

Janet Woodcock recently completed a long career of over twenty years at FDA as the Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. In addition, she served as Principal Deputy Commissioner and prior to that as Acting FDA Commissioner. She held multiple other senior positions at FDA including at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. She was the therapeutics lead for Operation Warp Speed during the COVID pandemic. Her most recent effort was spearheading a major reorganization of FDA’s foods program and the Office of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Woodcock completed many major regulatory initiatives during her FDA tenure. She was instrumental in getting the biosimilars legislation enacted and worked to ensure adoption in the clinical community. Additionally, she worked with industry and Congress to bring about the first Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA). After passage of the legislation, she oversaw an extensive reorganization of the generic drug review program at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) that successfully met the aggressive targets of the legislation and led to eventual reauthorizing, eliminating backlogs and approving thousands of generic drugs. Dr. Woodcock retired from FDA in 2024.

Dr. Woodcock has received numerous honors over her distinguished public health career, most notably: the Nathan Davis Award from the American Medical Association in 1999; the Roger W. Jones Award for Executive Leadership from American University in 2000; the VIDA Award from the Society for Hispanic Health and the first Leadership Award in Personalized Medicine from the Coalition for Personalized Medicine in 2005; the Garry Neil Prize for Innovation in Drug Development in 2009; a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Institute for Safe Medication Practices in 2015; the Florence Kelley Consumer Leadership from the National Consumers League in 2017; and the Biotechnology Heritage Award from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and Science History Institute in 2019.

Dr. Woodcock holds a Doctor of Medicine from Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science from Bucknell University. She also completed further training and a fellowship in rheumatology and held teaching appointments at Pennsylvania State University and University of California, San Francisco. She is board certified in internal medicine.

Dorian Daley – Former Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Oracle Corporation

Dorian Daley is the former General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Oracle Corporation, where she worked for three decades. Ms. Daley engaged with groups and management throughout the company and across the globe, navigating the complex and fast-paced business as it transformed from a database provider to a cloud computing and industry applications provider with a wide range of products and services.

Ms. Daley joined Oracle in 1992 as a member of the litigation and dispute resolution group. She later led that group as Vice President and Associate General Counsel before assuming the role of General Counsel in 2007. At that time, she also was named Corporate Secretary, a role she held for over a decade before appointing a colleague to the role. Ms. Daley also acted directly as Oracle’s Corporate Secretary Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer for several years. She retired from Oracle in 2022.

Ms. Daley has been the recipient of various awards and recognitions, including being named one of the Women Leaders in Tech Law, and singled out as one of 10 "Power Players", lawyers who stand out as trailblazers, mentors, and advocates for women in technology, by the editors of The Recorder. In 2016, In 2016, Ms. Daley accepted the National Association of Women Lawyers Challenge Award in recognition of the significant representation of women in Oracle’s legal department and leadership roles; Ms. Daley was named as one of America’s 50 Outstanding General Counsel by the National Law Journal; and Ms. Daley’s legal department was named as one of the Best Legal Departments by Corporate Counsel Magazine. In February 2019, she was named as a “Legend of the Law”, awarded by the prestigious Burton Awards (in association with the Library of Congress), a national honor given to General Counsel whose careers in the law have been exemplary.

Ms. Daley holds a Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of History from Stanford University.

Keir Loiacono – CEO of BlueSphereBio

Keir Loiacono is the current CEO of BlueSphere Bio and has nearly 20 years of experience from the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medtech industries. Prior to being appointed CEO, Mr. Loiacono served as Chief Business Officer for BlueSphere. Under his leadership, BlueSphere has grown into a clinical-stage cell therapy company with an initial focus on high-risk hematologic malignancies and a growing portfolio of differentiated assets. Before joining BlueSphere, Mr. Loiacono was the Vice President of Business Development and General Counsel of OncoSec Medical Inc., a public, clinical-stage oncology company. Earlier in his career, he worked as a senior director for Advaxis, Inc., a late-stage, publicly traded, immuno-oncology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing cancer vaccines, where he oversaw various legal, transaction, and compliance functions. Before Advaxis, Mr. Loiacono was an IP attorney with Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik, where he focused on transactions and building patent portfolios. For nearly a decade before this role, he held various commercial roles with OraPharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company that was purchased by Johnson & Johnson.

A patent lawyer by training, Mr. Loiacono represented companies of various sizes in all stages of transactions, including licensing and M&A, as well as complex corporate and governance matters. As a seasoned life sciences executive in the oncology sector, he has extensive experience raising capital in the public capital market space and closed numerous deals including licenses, clinical collaborations, and strategic transactions with significant upfront payments.

Mr. Loiacono holds a Juris Doctor from Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and a Bachelor of Science from Manhattan University.

About Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) is a 501c(3). It is nonprofit pioneer that designs, implements, and succeeds at building and iterating creative and nimble solutions that drive meaningful results for patients. Our mission is to better serve patients by accelerating and innovating health care through approaches that challenge the status quo of science and care. All our efforts focus on achieving our long-term vision to improve human health for all through personalized medicine by bridging the gap between research and care. QLHC provides operational, financial, and regulatory oversight to I-SPY. For more information, visit https://www.quantumleaphealth.org/.

Attachments

Jacqueline Murray Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative 415.839.8082 j.murray@quantumleaphealth.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.