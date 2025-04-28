Charge Rigs Celebrates Opening Day at ACT Expo 2025 with Flagship EV Charging Solutions

Charge Rigs Omega DC Fast Charger Charge Rigs Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 ACT Expo , the premier event for fleet electrification and clean transportation solutions. As the industry gathers at the Anaheim Convention Center, Charge Rigs is excited to showcase its latest innovations and connect with fleet operators, dealers, and industry leaders from across North America.Charge Rigs is attending ACT Expo with a clear mission: to help businesses and fleet operations navigate the transition to electric with fast, reliable, and flexible charging solutions. As the EV industry continues to accelerate, access to dependable, high-power charging has never been more critical. Over the next three days, Charge Rigs will be demonstrating how its advanced technologies can help streamline operations, maximize uptime, and meet the real-world demands of growing electric fleets.Visitors are invited to stop by Booth #5827 to experience firsthand Charge Rigs' flagship products, including the Flexx and Omega DC Fast Chargers. Members of the Charge Rigs executive team, including CEO Paul Boes and CRO Harry Groenendyk, will be on-site to answer questions, discuss partnership opportunities, and explore how customized solutions can meet the specific needs of fleets and operators.Featured Products on DisplayDesigned for high-volume, high-speed fleet operations, the Omega delivers industry-leading power with outputs from 120 kW to 240 kW. Its scalable design ensures businesses can easily expand charging capacity as their EV fleets grow. Built for reliability, Omega units offer rapid charge times, robust uptime, and seamless integration with energy management systems, making them the foundation of efficient fleet electrification.The Flexx unit redefines mobile charging with its powerful, self-contained design. Offering DC fast charging up to 420 kW, the Flexx brings flexibility to fleet yards, remote job sites, and emergency operations. It is towable, battery-backed, and capable of delivering high-speed charging without reliance on immediate grid access, ensuring fleets stay operational in any environment."We are thrilled to be at ACT Expo 2025 and to connect with the community pushing the future of clean transportation forward," said Paul Boes, CEO of Charge Rigs. "Our goal is to empower fleets and businesses with the tools they need to keep their operations moving efficiently and sustainably. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth and sharing how Charge Rigs is helping drive the next era of transportation."About Charge RigsCharge Rigs designs and manufactures reliable, innovative EV charging solutions for fleets, commercial operators, and public infrastructure projects. With a commitment to American manufacturing, unmatched product quality, and dealer-focused partnerships, Charge Rigs is proud to help lead the charge toward a cleaner, more efficient future.For media inquiries, partnership discussions, or to schedule a meeting at ACT Expo, please contact:

