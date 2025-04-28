HYPR Continues Global Expansion with New Belgrade Office Amid Shift to Passkeys and Rising Deepfake Threats

Company Announces New SVP of Worldwide Sales Following Record Growth

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HYPR , the Identity Assurance Company, announced a significant acceleration of its global growth strategy with the opening of a new European Center of Excellence in Belgrade, Serbia. This strategic second physical office will amplify the company's capacity to serve its rapidly expanding worldwide customer base while leveraging the region's deep reservoir of technical talent. Further fueling this global momentum, HYPR also announced the promotion of Douglas McLaughlin to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, a strategic appointment that underscores the company's response to the surging demand for its passwordless authentication and identity verification solutions across key sectors like financial services and healthcare, where cyber threats are reaching critical levels.

Identity Renaissance Drives Market Demand

HYPR's recently released 2025 State of Passwordless Identity Assurance Report , conducted in partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research, reveals a critical inflection point in authentication security driven by a concerning reality. In 2024, nearly half (49%) of organizations suffered a breach, with an overwhelming 87% attributed to identity vulnerabilities. These breaches resulted in substantial financial losses averaging $2.5 million per incident, alongside legal ramifications forcing many organizations to reduce headcount and implement executive changes. Adding to this challenging landscape, the report also uncovers one of the most alarming findings: nearly 40% of organizations experienced a GenAI-related security incident in the past year, with a staggering 95% encountering some form of deepfake attack—including altered static imagery (50%) and manipulated live (44%) and recorded (41%) audio/video. However, amidst these escalating threats, the report highlights a historic shift in the authentication landscape. For the first time in its five-year history, FIDO passkeys and hardware keys are on track to become the dominant authentication method by 2027, offering a potential pathway to a more secure future.

Global Expansion and Hiring Initiatives

To better equip organizations for the escalating battle against identity-based attacks and to fuel its ambitious growth trajectory, HYPR has strategically expanded its operational footprint with a new European Center of Excellence in Belgrade, Serbia. This critical addition will significantly enhance the company's ability to serve its increasing global customer base with localized expertise while tapping into the region's robust technical talent market.

"Our new Belgrade office represents a strategic investment in HYPR's future," added Simic. "As threats like sophisticated phishing campaigns and the alarming trend of North Korean hackers infiltrating IT departments continue to make headlines, organizations worldwide are recognizing that robust identity assurance is non-negotiable. We're actively hiring across multiple functions in both the US and internationally to meet this surging demand."

The company's HYPR Affirm identity verification solution has seen strong adoption across organizations of all sizes, from nimble SMBs to large enterprises, as identity fraud and verification challenges affect businesses regardless of scale. Organizations are leveraging HYPR Affirm to address critical identity challenges including employee onboarding fraud prevention, detection of fake workers, secure account recovery for helpdesks, and verification during high-risk transactions. This growth aligns with the report's finding that identity verification tools are now the most widely deployed IAM tool (63%) and a top choice for post-breach implementation (68%).

When combined with HYPR's passwordless authentication capabilities, customers create a comprehensive identity assurance framework that significantly reduces risk across the identity lifecycle.

Leadership for Hypergrowth

Douglas McLaughlin has been named SVP of Worldwide Sales. Over the last six years, McLaughlin has been instrumental in HYPR's growth trajectory, personally cultivating strategic partnerships with one of the top four US banks, a top five healthcare organization, and one of the nation's largest credit unions, among other marquee accounts. His leadership has been pivotal in establishing HYPR as the trusted identity assurance partner for enterprises seeking to eliminate credential-based attacks. Additionally, Doug has played a crucial role in building and enhancing HYPR's channel partner program, significantly expanding the company's market reach and creating mutually beneficial relationships with strategic technology and service providers.

"Doug has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and an unwavering commitment to our customers' success," said Bojan Simic, co-founder, CEO and CTO of HYPR. "His deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape and ability to translate our technical innovations into tangible business value for customers makes them the ideal leader to scale our global sales operations. This promotion reflects not only Doug’s individual achievements but also our company's commitment to recognizing and elevating top talent."

Customers consistently cite McLaughlin's ability to guide them through complex digital transformations, providing the confidence needed to undertake significant authentication modernization initiatives that deliver both enhanced security and improved user experiences.

About HYPR

HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, helps organizations create trust in the identity lifecycle. The HYPR solution provides the strongest end-to-end identity security , combining modern passwordless authentication with adaptive risk mitigation, automated identity verification and a simple, intuitive user experience. With a third-party validated ROI of 324%, HYPR easily integrates with existing identity and security tools and can be rapidly deployed at scale in the most complex environments.

