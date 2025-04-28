Minuteman Press Franchise Owner David Goldvug Joins President’s Club in Greenwich, CT

David Goldvug shares keys to success & longevity with over 20 years in business.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October of 2003, David Goldvug joined the Minuteman Press franchise family when he bought his center in Greenwich, CT. At the time, David was working in computer networking and support and was looking for a change. He reflects, “It was a ‘lucky accident’ that I found Minuteman Press at the perfect time. I wanted to own a business and be my own boss, and here I am over 20 years later. I’m very grateful.” Minuteman Press in Greenwich is located at 154 Prospect Street, Greenwich, CT 06830.

Today, David is able to celebrate another huge milestone for his career and Minuteman Press in Greenwich. He is officially a member of the President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024. On this huge accomplishment, David says, “This is a big step for me personally. I have a small number of employees and we’ve all worked hard to make this happen. Now that we hit $1 million, I’m sure we can do even more for our clients with the equipment we have and our drive to keep going.”





20+ Years in the Making

David further explains his journey to Minuteman Press and how the business has evolved since he first joined the printing industry in 2003. He says, “I had a very interesting journey in my career. My background was computer networking – installation, setup and support. I’d never been involved in the printing industry before Minuteman Press so I started with no experience. After a few years of working for somebody else, I decided I wanted to have my own business.”

David continues, “I found an ad in the New York Times about a printing business for sale that was not too far from my house. I called the number and met with Regional VP Jim Galasso. Jim reassured me and so I bought the shop in Greenwich, CT. At the start, I was learning my way. With the training and support from Minuteman Press and the help of my employees, I learned how to print and effectively run the business.”

He adds, “The initial training from Minuteman Press was very important to making me feel comfortable with my career and industry change. Over the years, I’ve found the FLEX software support to be absolutely priceless. Also, the access we have to vendors, equipment, and new products has been a tremendous boon to my business.”

As the years went by, David has evolved his business to change with the times and meet his clients’ needs. He says, “After the first few years, I switched to 100% digital printing and moved to a new building that I purchased. After another few years, that space became too small so I sold the building and moved again to a space that was twice the size. This allowed me to have a UV flatbed printer, a t-shirt printer, and other equipment that helped me bring more products in-house.”

“After over 20 years, you’ll think you know everything in your business. However, this is an everyday learning process and it’s always important to adapt and keep up with the times. Minuteman Press is a huge help in guiding us and making sure we are ready for the future.” -David Goldvug

Growing the Business Today

Today, Minuteman Press in Greenwich provides a wide range of products to meet the needs of other local businesses in the community. David says, “In Greenwich, we have a lot of financial companies, hospitals, service organizations, private schools, town departments, and nonprofits. We provide general printing on demand – with high quality and fast turnaround times. When I first started, we had clients asking if they can get 500 letterheads printed in 1 week. Now, they ask if we can get it get done by end of the day, which we can. Our key products are business cards, flyers, booklets, posters, banners and lawn signs, blueprints, and mailings.”

When asked about is top keys to growth and how he markets the business, David demonstrates how the two go hand-in-hand: “We grow and market the business through the Internet Marketing Program, networking, direct marketing, and generating client referrals. We’ve also grown by building client relationships, promoting new products to existing clients, providing outstanding customer service and quality, and through acquisitions.”

David adds, “The biggest rewards of owning your business are to see how its growing and how your clients appreciate what you are doing. I have many clients who moved business from Greenwich some time ago and are still printing with us. When the clients receive their orders and tell you ‘You’re the best’ – this is the best reward you can have.”

Advice for Others

When asked what advice he has for others, David answers, “In over 20 years, I’ve never told anyone that we can’t do even small jobs. People ask to make 1 copy and we’ll do this for them. From this or any other small job, we’ve landed some very good clients.” He concludes, “Also, be positive and do not be afraid to try something new.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Greenwich, CT, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ct/greenwich/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b4d2bff-fa78-42e4-b81b-b14338f4abe4

Minuteman Press Greenwich CT David Goldvug Photo Minuteman Press Franchise Owner and President’s Club Member David Goldvug, Greenwich, CT.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.