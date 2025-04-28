Sunlight Solutions to Showcase Next-Gen Insurance Platform Across Latin America in 2025

MIAMI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions, a leading global provider of intelligent insurance administration platforms, is proud to announce its participation in three of the most prominent insurance industry events in Latin America in 2025, as the company continues its mission to simplify insurance operations and put consumer needs at the heart of digital transformation.

Sunlight Solutions will be featured at:

Cumbre SegurosAuto 2025

April 28–30, 2025 – Hotel Trump National Doral Golf Resort, Miami, FL

Convención de Aseguradoras AMIS 2025

May 13–14, 2025 – Centro de Convenciones Santa Fe, Mexico City, MX

Caribbean Insurance Conference 2025

June 1–3, 2025 – The Westin Playa Bonita, Panama



With a consistent theme of “Insurance Management Flexibility Built Around the Consumer,” Sunlight Solutions will present how its platform addresses today’s most pressing challenges in the insurance ecosystem—delivering speed, security, and scalability while ensuring a seamless experience for insurers and policyholders alike.

“Insurance consumers are evolving, and so must the technology behind the policies,” said Antonio Lizano, Director of LATAM Marketing at Sunlight Solutions. “At these key events, we’ll demonstrate how our cloud-native, AI-driven platform adapts to any region, language, currency, or regulatory framework—ensuring insurers can meet their clients where they are, fast.”

Platform Highlights Include:

Rapid Deployment & Configuration: Launch in weeks, not months

Multi-Region, Multi-Currency, Multi-Language Support

Advanced Cybersecurity and Compliance Standards

AI-Powered Automation for underwriting, claims, and fraud detection

Real-Time Flexibility for ever-changing insurance products



Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demos, engage with product experts, and discover how Sunlight’s platform is enabling insurers to simplify operations, scale efficiently, and deliver value-driven experiences to today’s digital-first customers.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at one of the events, please contact:

Antonio Lizano – Director of Marketing LATAM

alizano@sunlightsolutions.com | +1 (312) 532-4553

LATAM Form Spanish - Sunlight Solutions

