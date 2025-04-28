Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: PINK (MLMC) To Cover President Donald J. Trump As The President Will Host and Conduct "FIRST 100 DAYS" Rally on Tuesday April 29, 2025 - Mike Lindell Chairman and CEO of My Pillow and LindellTV Will Attend

LindellTV will Be Covering and Reporting Live from the Rally as President Donald J. Trump Hosts a "FIRST 100 DAYS" Rally - Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard Will Be on The Ground and in Attendance Along With Thousands of Like-Minded Patriots in What is Sure to Be a Great Event!

Warren, MI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, will host and conduct a rally in Macomb County, Michigan to commemorate his “First 100 Days in Office.” In addition to President Trump, Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MyPillow and Chairman and CEO of the Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: PINK (MLMC) and LindellTV will be in attendance.



Mike Lindell, along with co-host, Vanessa Broussard of The Mike Lindell Show on LindellTV, will also be on hand reporting. Expect updates from Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard with all the news on the President and the Rally before, during and post Rally, as many guests are expected to be in attendance.



Mike Lindell hosts The Mike Lindell Show with Vanessa Broussard Monday-Friday at 4p.m. ET. LindellTV covers a wide variety of news and important topics including election integrity, breaking news, and what’s happening that affects your world as they provide an inside look at the President Donald J. Trump administration with LindellTV Chief White House Correspondent, Cara Castronuova and Capitol Hill Reporter, Alison Steinberg.



LindellTV Chairman and CEO, Mike Lindell said, “It’s an honor to once again be with our great President as he continues to do battle against evil for all Americans. President Trump is paving the way, along with his excellent team to "Make America Great Again." Please check out our coverage of the Rally and all the News you care about and see why everyone is talking about LindellTV as we all do our part to stop "Generational Theft."



The rally will be held at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan and will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as

frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and vocl.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

