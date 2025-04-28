New Podcast Explores the Link Between Professional Success and Burnout

Hosted by hedge fund industry veteran Patrice Bonfiglio, The Burnout Club Podcast confronts burnout with real stories and expert insights - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Beverly Hills California, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, announced the launch of The Burnout Club Podcast. Bonfiglio’s show is dedicated to addressing the often-overlooked crisis of burnout in high-performance environments. Drawing on her roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer at Sarissa Capital Management LP, Bonfiglio brings personal insight and authenticity to the conversation.

Produced in collaboration with Mission Matters Media, the show deep dives into burnouts intersection with professional success. The Burnout Club is a platform for open dialogue about the pressures faced by individuals across a range of industries. Through candid interviews with professionals who have experienced burnout firsthand, Bonfiglio shines a light on the personal and professional costs, while also uncovering effective recovery strategies.

“The goal of The Burnout Club is to build a community around shared experience,” said Bonfiglio. “By talking openly about burnout, we can break the stigma, provide support, and share success strategies for people who may feel isolated or overwhelmed.”

Each episode examines the root causes of burnout and the coping mechanisms that help individuals regain control of their health and careers. The podcast offers practical tools for recognizing early warning signs, maintaining mental health, and rethinking work-life balance, especially within demanding corporate cultures.

In tandem with the podcast’s debut, Bonfiglio also announced the official launch of Bonfiglio Media. This new venture is committed to fostering open, thoughtful conversations on mental health, leadership, and sustainable success in the professional world.

In tackling a subject that is often taboo in professional circles, The Burnout Club Podcast is contributing to a broader cultural shift. Bonfiglio’s commitment to the topic underscores her broader mission: promoting sustainable success and mental well-being in high-stakes industries.

Listeners can tune in to the podcast and learn more about burnout by visiting The Burnout Club Podcast’s official YouTube channel, where new episodes are released regularly.

About The Burnout Club Podcast

The Burnout Club Podcast, created and hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, serves as a community-driven platform focused on the realities of burnout in professional life. Produced by Mission Matters, the show combines personal stories with expert insights to destigmatize burnout and equip listeners with tools to achieve sustainable success.

Media Communications:

The Burnout Club Podcast is distributed by Mission Matters Media

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment

Patrice Bonfiglio, The Burnout Club Podcast host Hosted by hedge fund industry veteran Patrice Bonfiglio, The Burnout Club Podcast confronts burnout with real stories and expert insights - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.