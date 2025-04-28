Torrey Jacoby Joins Rate as Vice President of Mortgage in Houston

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, welcomes Torrey Jacoby to Rate as Vice President of Mortgage, based in Houston. A top 1% originator both locally and nationally, Torrey brings more than a decade of experience and a track record of consistent production—closing over $62 million in 2024 alone. As Rate continues to grow in Texas and nationwide, Torrey’s customer-first approach and deep roots in the Houston market are a strong match for our fintech-powered, loan officer–driven model.

“I’ve always believed that customer service is the foundation of long-term success in this business,” said Jacoby. “That’s how you earn referrals for life. After seven great years at my previous company, I knew it was time to make a move to a platform built for top producers, with the tools and support to take things to the next level.”

Torrey began his mortgage career in Houston in 2011, shortly after graduating from Pepperdine University and moving from California. He has been a President's Club winner for the past 10 years and has built his business on trust, responsiveness, and results. He lives in Houston with his wife, Victoria (Tori), and their two children, Hudson (5) and Georgie (2).

“Torrey represents exactly the kind of leadership and production mindset we value at Rate,” said Todd Heaton, EVP and Western Divisional Manager for Rate. “He’s a powerhouse originator who’s built his business on relationships and repeat referrals. We’re proud to have him on board.”

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years.

Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

press@rate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.