Infant Incubator Market Size Worth USD 3.04 Bn by 2034, Driven by Technological Innovations and Rising Neonatal Care Needs

According to Precedence Research, the global infant incubator market size is calculated at USD 1.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 3.04 billion by 2034, representing a solid CAGR of 7.10% from 2025 to 2034. The growing birth rate is driving the infant incubator market.

Infant Incubator Market Key Findings:

Asia Pacific dominated the global market by holding the largest share of 38.58% in 2024.

The normal incubator segment accounted for a major market share of 55.26% in 2024.

The neonatal hypothermia and low birth weight held the biggest market share of 55.74% in 2024.



Infant Incubator Market Revenue Analysis:

Infant Incubator Market Revenue (USD Million), By Product, 2022 to 2024

By Product 2022 2023 2024 Hybrid Incubator 244.42 259.75 276.26 Normal Incubator 755.12 800.86 850.05 Transport Incubator 356.00 382.82 411.93



Infant Incubator Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application, 2022 to 2024

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight 754.12 804.62 804.62 Jaundice 417.06 443.66 443.66 Others 184.35 195.14 195.14



Infant Incubator Market Overview:

An infant incubator, also known as a neonatal incubator, is a machine that provides a secure environment for newborns to grow and thrive as their organs mature. Neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) employ a lot of newborn incubators. Specialized light, temperature, humidity, and oxygen levels are maintained in infant incubators to promote a baby's growth.

In order to assist ill and preterm infants to grow stronger and survive, infant incubators are essential to healthcare. Additionally, they give medical professionals vital information that enables them to monitor the baby's condition and offer the appropriate treatment.

Also Read: Where Is the Neonatal Infant Care Market Heading? Size and Growth Forecast 2024–2034

Outstanding Product Innovations by the Top Market Companies



In January 2025, JD Super was honored with the “Annual Responsible Brand” award from China Philanthropist magazine for 2024 for its incredible contribution to the maternal and infant health sector.

In April 2025, researchers of the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (UH Rainbow) conducted a study with a $3 million grant supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH). In this research study, they utilized Magnetic resonance fingerprinting (MRF) images to identify new biomarkers for predicting the risk of developmental delays for opioid-exposed babies.

Also Read: Comprehensive Study on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size and Trends

Growth Factors in the Infant Incubator Market:

Growing premature birth rate: Prematurity is the primary cause of mortality for children under five worldwide. Although preterm birth is a worldwide issue, the bulk of preterm births take place in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. WHO is dedicated to lowering the number of deaths and health issues brought on by preterm delivery.

Also Read: Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Analysis: Key Insights and Future Projections 2025–2034

Rising cases of neonatal disorders: The need for newborn incubators is driven by the rising incidence of neonatal conditions such as infections, preterm, and respiratory distress syndrome. Healthcare professionals depend on technology to offer ideal temperature regulation and a controlled environment as they work to increase survival rates for these susceptible groups.

Advancements in technology: Recent developments in technology have had a big influence on how newborn incubators are made and how they work. Advanced features, including automatic temperature control, humidity management, and integrated monitoring systems, artificial intelligence, are becoming commonplace. These improvements guarantee that medical professionals can supply top-notch care while lowering issues brought on by temperature changes.

Healthcare awareness about infants: The demand for infant incubators is greatly influenced by increased advocacy and understanding of newborn care. Nonprofits and public health campaigns are essential in educating the public about newborn health concerns and the significance of providing preterm and sick infants with proper care.

Opportunities in the Infant Incubator Market

In October 2024 , the instantaneous-to-purchase business Millenium Babycares raised Rs 122 crore, or around $14.five million, in an investment round headed by Pantomath Capital's Bharat Value Fund. According to a news statement from Millenium Babycares, the investment will be utilized to enhance its production capabilities and adorn its position in export and standard exchange markets.

, the instantaneous-to-purchase business Millenium Babycares raised Rs 122 crore, or around $14.five million, in an investment round headed by Pantomath Capital's Bharat Value Fund. According to a news statement from Millenium Babycares, the investment will be utilized to enhance its production capabilities and adorn its position in export and standard exchange markets. In November 2024 , the Childcare Incubator Project and the CT childcare incubator are establishing their capacity and stability in the healthcare sector. The project aims to support the child care entrepreneurs who are planning to launch and establish their businesses.

, the and the are establishing their capacity and stability in the healthcare sector. The project aims to support the child care entrepreneurs who are planning to launch and establish their businesses. In January 2025 , the Government of the United Kingdom announced the approval for Neonatal Care Leave which will allow thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care to take additional time off as a day-one right.

, the Government of the United Kingdom announced the approval for Neonatal Care Leave which will allow thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care to take additional time off as a day-one right. In November 2024, Vitara Biomedical announced to raise $50 million to advance artificial wombs. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has licensed Vitara’s technology platform to help infants who are born prematurely.

Also Read: How is the Neonatal Ventilators Market Expected to Grow in the Coming Years? Size and Forecast 2024–2034

Infant Incubator Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 1.54 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.04 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 7.10% Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Historic Year 2020 to 2023 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



What is the Asia Pacific Infant Incubator Market Size in 2025?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific animation market size has been calculated at USD 634.26 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1,197.28 million by 2034. The market was valued at USD 593.50 million in 2024, with an impressive CAGR of 7.30% from 2025 to 2034.

Growing Birth Rate Drives Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominated the infant incubator market in 2024. The reasons for this expansion, according to this dynamic regional research, include a growing population, more awareness of neonatal infant care, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

The need for customized NICU incubators designed to meet the particular healthcare needs of preterm newborns is notably on the rise in the area. Asia Pacific's dedication to improving newborn care is demonstrated by the focus on technology developments and encouraging government programs.

Also Read: How is the NICU Catheters Market Expected to Evolve in the Coming Years? Size and Growth Outlook 2025–2034

“An estimated 15 million infants are predicted to be delivered prematurely globally in 2024, with over 3.5 million of those births taking place in India alone, making it one of the countries with the highest rates. Approximately 10% of newborns worldwide are born too soon, making premature delivery one of the biggest causes of infant death.”

To sum up, Asia Pacific is leading the way in developing and upgrading neonatal healthcare solutions, making major progress in enhancing the health of infants throughout the space.

Major Breakthroughs in Infant Incubator Market in Asian Countries:

In December 2023 , the Poshan Innovation Platform (PIP) was launched today by the India Nutrition Collaborative in collaboration with the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. The PIP aims to improve the nutritional status of mothers and children under five years old at the last mile by strengthening nutrition delivery services. The platform will give Indian enterprises, start-ups, university incubators, civil society organizations, and educational institutions a chance to collaborate and showcase ground-breaking ideas with proof of concept. Supporting the effective scaling of these technologies will make mentorship, seed financing, and investment options easier.



, the Poshan Innovation Platform (PIP) was launched today by the India Nutrition Collaborative in collaboration with the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. The PIP aims to improve the nutritional status of mothers and children under five years old at the last mile by strengthening nutrition delivery services. The platform will give Indian enterprises, start-ups, university incubators, civil society organizations, and educational institutions a chance to collaborate and showcase ground-breaking ideas with proof of concept. Supporting the effective scaling of these technologies will make mentorship, seed financing, and investment options easier. In October 2024 , the UN Women and its Partners announced the successful momentum of the 2024 Asia Pacific Care Forum held in Bangkok. It has also celebrated the International Day of Care and Support. It believes the caring for children and makes efforts for women’s economic empowerment.



, the announced the successful momentum of the 2024 Asia Pacific Care Forum held in Bangkok. It has also celebrated the International Day of Care and Support. It believes the caring for children and makes efforts for women’s economic empowerment. In December 2024, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC) 2024 aims to understand the role of financial protection in encouraging progress towards the Universal Health Coverage.







Advancements Care Systems: North America to Boom Rapidly

North America is estimated to host the fastest-growing infant incubator market during the forecast period. The regional research highlights the strong demand for advanced neonatal care solutions in North America, which is fueled by a number of reasons, including a high rate of preterm deliveries, a developed healthcare system, and rising investments in state-of-the-art medical technology.

The area has a special focus on developing technologies that improve the mobility and effectiveness of incubation systems within the transport infant incubator market. Continuous improvements in medical procedures and a strong dedication to enhancing newborn outcomes are other factors driving this regional supremacy.

In short, North America's significant influence on the infant incubator market represents a healthcare system committed to giving neonates the best care possible, guaranteeing a bright future for the sector.



The U.S.’s preterm birth rate, which stands at 10.4%, is still historically high, with notable racial and ethnic differences, according to the March of Dimes' 2024 Report Card. Over 370,000 babies were delivered prematurely in 2023, according to the 2024 Report Card, and one-third of the biggest U.S. cities received a failing grade for preterm birth rates. Preterm birth rates among Black individuals were 1.4 times greater than those of their peers in 24 states, many of which were in the southeastern U.S.

Federal Funding Support for Childcare in the United States

In August 2024 , the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care announced the investment by The Albanese Labor Government in the health of Australian newborns through the $5.5 million in funding that will allow researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to create a newborn screening platform. This platform will be able to screen for hundreds of life-threatening genetic illnesses at birth.



, the announced the investment by The Albanese Labor Government in the health of Australian newborns through the in funding that will allow researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to create a newborn screening platform. This platform will be able to screen for hundreds of life-threatening genetic illnesses at birth. The National Critical Research Infrastructure Initiative of Australia raised the $600 million Medical Research Future Fund to ensure Australia's position as the world’s leading medical research powerhouse equipped with facilities, equipment, and data systems.



Infant Incubator Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Analysis

The normal incubator segment held the largest share of the infant incubator market in 2024. Premature babies or those with severe health issues might need to stay in a neonatal incubator for a while. It supports the baby's health and recuperation by maintaining the right amount of oxygen, humidity, and temperature. The incubator provides a womb-like atmosphere to encourage comfort and stability while preventing hypothermia, a common problem for preterm newborns.

The transport incubator is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Making sure that newborns are secure, stable, and comfortable while being transported is crucial in the field of neonatal care. By giving the baby a safe and comfortable environment, the infant travel incubator shortens the baby's recuperation period and reduces the risk of external stimulation.

By End-user Analysis

The hospital segment dominated the infant incubator market in 2024. In the global market for baby incubators, hospitals have a considerable amount of authority. Hospitals are the main providers of care for newborns. Therefore, they have the infrastructure and know-how needed to use Infant Incubators efficiently. Their argument is supported by their huge caseload of unwell and premature newborns in need of incubator care. Notably, hospitals have a tendency to purchase advanced incubators with more functions.

The demand for infant incubators in hospital settings is rising due to a number of factors, including an increase in the number of neonates with chronic illnesses, the prevalence of premature births, and continuous technological advancements that increase the effectiveness and affordability of these vital medical devices.

By Application Analysis

The neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight segment dominated the infant incubator market in 2024. Approximately 47% of all child fatalities under five globally occur in the first few months of life, with 2.5 million deaths occurring during this time. Neonatal hypothermia is a worldwide issue that affects newborns delivered at home (11%–92%) and in hospitals (32%–85%); however, it is more common in underdeveloped nations (>90%).

In order to lower neonatal mortality, the World Health Organization (WHO) requires that all babies get thermal therapy as a crucial part of the basic neonatal newborn care package.

Infant Incubator Market Top Companies

GE Healthcare

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc.

Natus Medical Incorporated.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

International Biomedical Ltd.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Atom Medical Corporation

Novos Medical Systems

Fanem Ltda

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Weyer GmbH

Medical Technology Transfer and Services in Asia

BabyBloom Healthcare BV

What is Going Around the Globe?

In September 2023 , Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao established the Manipal Ambulance Response Service-Neonatal Care on Wheels (MARS-NOW) in Bengaluru with the goal of enhancing the state's neonatal care services. In order to offer complete neonatal transport services in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas, MARS-NOW was established.

, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao established the Manipal Ambulance Response Service-Neonatal Care on Wheels (MARS-NOW) in Bengaluru with the goal of enhancing the state's neonatal care services. In order to offer complete neonatal transport services in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas, MARS-NOW was established. In April 2023 , in order to give virtual life-saving neonatal care to babies admitted to hospitals and nursing homes in semi-urban and rural regions lacking adequate Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Motherhood Hospitals introduced a cutting-edge remote patient monitoring system and technology.

, in order to give virtual life-saving neonatal care to babies admitted to hospitals and nursing homes in semi-urban and rural regions lacking adequate Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Motherhood Hospitals introduced a cutting-edge remote patient monitoring system and technology. In March 2024, the Government of Canada announced the launch of a new federal law that helps to ensure equal benefits from affordable early learning and child care to families and the upcoming generations.



The Infant Incubator market categorizes into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Hybrid Incubator

Normal Incubator

Transport Incubator



By Application

Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight

Jaundice

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Maternity & Pediatric Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

