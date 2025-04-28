VitalHub Announces Q1 2025 Conference Call Date

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for its first quarter 2025 ended March 31, 2025, after market close on May 8, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on May 9, 2025, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.

To register for the conference call please visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dlBWXhs0S5KWdlrSakva9A

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

