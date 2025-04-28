Savaria Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAVAL, Quebec, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on May 7, 2025. Savaria’s management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis.

Conference call access:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI15f7212f37f94fe8a302ac7d97aab003

To access the conference call, you must register online and choose the method to join the call, either by dialing the number provided to you or by entering your phone number to receive a call from the system.

Webcast URL (EN): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/odhihq5q/

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,500 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and CEO

1. 800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com

Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria

