Brag House, Florida Gators Athletics, and Learfield Announce Strategic Partnership to Create New Digital Sports Medium for Gen Z

First Activation Launches with Florida Gators Athletics for Brag Gator Gauntlet Series

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (the “Company” or “Brag House”), the premier Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced a strategic partnership with Florida Gator Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties, the media and technology company powering college athletics at over 200 schools. All Gators Athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by athletic media rights holder Florida Gators Sports Properties. This collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind digital sports medium for Gen Z—reimagining how students and fans engage with college sports through gaming across the nation.

The initiative debuts with the Orange and Blue at the University of Florida (UF), with the launch of the Brag Gator Gauntlet—a flagship series of digital and in-person gaming activations that fuse school spirit, gaming culture, and live sports into immersive, competitive experiences. These events align with real-world sports calendars, offering students and fans new, interactive ways to rally around their favorite teams through video games they already love to play.

“We’re not just adding gaming to sports—we’re creating a new lane that lives in harmony with college athletics,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO & Co-Founder of Brag House. “Starting this series with the Florida Gators and Learfield’s unparalleled access to over 200 universities allows us to scale this vision while giving brands an authentic way to connect with the most elusive and influential demographic—Gen Z.”

“This partnership represents an exciting evolution in how partners engage with the student body and Gator Nation,” said Darren McPhail, General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. “By integrating gaming into our athletic culture, we’re providing innovative avenues for student involvement and offering brands a new way to engage with the younger demographics of Gator Nation.”

Redefining Fan Engagement

The Brag House x Gators Athletics initiative, in partnership with Learfield, builds a parallel sports engagement channel tailored for digitally native students:

Interactive in-person and online gaming activations tied to real-life sporting events

Branded gaming experiences designed to mirror student rivalries and fandom

Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”)-integrated gaming content featuring student-athletes to elevate school pride and authenticity



Scalable Brand Opportunities

For brands seeking to connect with Gen Z in a meaningful way, this partnership delivers unrivaled access to hyper-engaged college communities:

Custom advertising and sponsorship opportunities across digital platforms, on-site events, and athletic venues

Gamified experiences and branded loyalty systems that reward participation and foster deeper brand affinity

Student-athletes influencer-driven campaigns featuring serialized content



This monetization model shows how brands can generate a measurable return on investment while deepening engagement with target audiences.

Actionable Gen Z Insights

Beyond engagement, Brag House will continue to build a robust data engine to help brands connect with Gen Z in a more authentic and measurable way. Using proprietary behavioral data and insights, Brag House will empower marketers to create hyper-personalized, performance-optimized campaigns tailored to Gen Z’s preferences and behavior.

What’s Next

Following the first activation with Gators Athletics for students of the University of Florida, Brag House and Learfield aim to roll out the model across additional campuses later this year. The roadmap targets a 10-school expansion in 2025, scaling to 50 campuses by the end of 2026, supported by evolving technology capabilities and advanced audience segmentation tools.

“This is not a niche campaign—it’s a new tradition,” added Malloy. “We're defining how Gen Z connects with college athletics—and giving brands a meaningful way to be part of that story.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

