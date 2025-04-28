Workhorse W56 EV Step Van Completes 2,400-Mile Cross-Country Drive to ACT Expo, Demonstrating Real-World Performance and Efficiency

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the successful completion of a 2,400-mile drive from Cincinnati, Ohio to Anaheim, California in its W56 electric step van. The vehicle, which demonstrated its real-world capability across nine states and multiple charging networks, is now available for test drives at ACT Expo, North America's largest advanced vehicle technology event, taking place April 28-May 1.

The 2,400-mile cross-country journey generated operational data that matters to fleet managers: The W56 delivered consistent performance through challenging weather conditions and terrain, achieving 27 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) at highway speeds—nearly three times the efficiency of comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) step vans—and averaging 53 percent lower fuel costs compared to ICE. When combined with 40 percent lower scheduled maintenance costs over five years, the W56 delivers total cost of ownership advantages that are immediately visible in the bottom line.

“We drive our trucks everywhere, without hesitation. This cross-country drive proves that medium-duty EV adoption doesn’t require compromising operational reliability,” said Ryan Gaul, President of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “We’re demonstrating a practical path to electrification that meets both sustainability targets and the bottom-line requirements of last-mile fleets.”

The journey, captured in a new video released today, highlights key moments on the road, from charging stops in small towns and rural areas often seen as “charging deserts,” to navigating challenging mountain passes and urban traffic. The video offers a driver’s view of how the W56 performs across real-world routes, providing a clear look at the reliability, efficiency, and everyday capability that Workhorse builds into its vehicles.

The drive is part of a series of real-world tests by Workhorse to demonstrate the readiness of its vehicles for commercial deployment. The We Drove It Here campaign began in October 2024 with a 1,000-mile trip from Cincinnati to Orlando for the FedEx Forward Service Provider Summit. In addition, the W56 208" extended wheelbase model was driven 150 miles from Cincinnati to Indianapolis for the Ride & Drive at Work Truck Week, reinforcing the message that Workhorse trucks are built to be driven, not just displayed.

This year at ACT Expo, fleet managers and other attendees can test drive the W56 that completed the journey in the Ride & Drive experience. Additionally, at Workhorse’s booth (#6389), visitors will see a 100% electric W4 CC upfitted with a CTEC 144 Series utility body, driven to ACT Expo from central California by Kingsburg Truck Center, a certified Workhorse dealer recently awarded a California Department of General Services contract to supply medium-duty electric work trucks to government entities across the state. The custom utility body is purpose-built for Workhorse’s Class 4 cab chassis with a 110” cab-to-axle configuration and dual rear wheels.

“We're here to have practical conversations about making the EV transition work financially,” said Wes Lowe, Owner of Kingsburg Truck Center. “We understand the combination of state HVIP funding, federal incentives, and infrastructure requirements that fleet managers need to navigate. When they test-drive a Workhorse, they'll experience a purpose-built work truck that delivers both operational reliability and compliance with the regulatory landscape—no compromises necessary.”

The Workhorse W56 is a 100% electric, Class 5 & 6 step van specifically designed to meet last-mile delivery requirements with up to 150-miles of real-world range and cargo capacities of 1,000 or 1,200 cubic feet. The W4 CC electric cab chassis provides vocational fleets with an adaptable platform for multiple upfit configurations. Both vehicles meet federal and state incentive program requirements while delivering immediate operational cost reductions. The W56 and W750 (built on the W4 CC platform) are also approved for sale in Canada.

About Kingsburg Truck Center

Kingsburg Truck Center is the California Central Valley's top destination for high-quality new and used work trucks. Specializing in custom solutions, Kingsburg uses its expertise to create tailored upfit applications for specific industry needs. Since its establishment in 1991, Kingsburg Truck Center has been the go-to source for reliable work trucks, growing to become a comprehensive one-stop shop for everything work truck related.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W56 step vans applicable to the purchase order and conditions to delivery and acceptance thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

