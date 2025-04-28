SEALSQ Organizes French Quantum and Space Day: Leading Experts in Quantum, Post-Quantum, and Space Security Gather near Marseille for a Unique Technology Showcase

Geneva, Switzerland, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Public Event to be Held on May 13, 2025, at Hotel Le Fregate, Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, France

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced it will host the French Quantum and Space Day on May 12–13, 2025 at Hotel Le Fregate, Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, in France. This exclusive event will bring together global experts in quantum computing, cybersecurity, and space infrastructure to discuss and demonstrate technologies essential for securing communications and data against future quantum-enabled threats.

Building on the success of Quantum Tech Days in Davos and New York, SEALSQ now broadens the scope to a critical new dimension: securing space infrastructure. As satellite systems become essential for defense, navigation, communications, and Earth observation, they must be protected against the vulnerabilities quantum computing introduces. Post-quantum security is no longer optional, it is an urgent requirement for space operations.

"Quantum technology is reshaping cybersecurity, but at SEALSQ, we are not simply reacting, we are anticipating and building a trusted foundation for the future," said Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. He added “We are thrilled to invite you to join us for this exciting event in the south of France with technology experts and our staff.”

Agenda Highlights:

Day One: Strategic Partner Summit (May 12, 2025 – Private Session)

An internal strategy day with SEALSQ partners:

Opening Keynote:

Dr. Dava Newman – Director, MIT Media Lab; Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics; MacVicar Faculty Fellow; Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics; Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology; Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fireside Chat:

Carlos Creus Moreira – Renowned technology entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert, serving as the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES). With a distinguished career spanning multiple decades, Moreira is a pivotal figure in securing the internet and safeguarding humanity against the potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence.

Joining the Fireside Chat:

Joining the Fireside Chat:

Dr. Dava Newman - Director, MIT Media Lab, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics, MacVicar Faculty Fellow, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Harvard-MIT Health, Sciences, and Technology, Institute for Medical Engineering & Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology





Director, MIT Media Lab, Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics, MacVicar Faculty Fellow, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Harvard-MIT Health, Sciences, and Technology, Institute for Medical Engineering & Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Dr. Hossein Rahnama – Associate Professor at the RTA School of Media at Toronto Metropolitan University and Visiting Professor at the MIT Media Lab. He is also the Founder of Flybits, an AI/Data Science company, and the co-founder of the University's Digital Media Zone. His research focuses on Human-AI Systems, data governance, human-computer interaction, and designing mission-critical AI systems.





Company Presentations: Jean-Luc Triouleyre (CEO, IC'Alps) – Custom semiconductor expert for IoT and medical devices. Bernard Vian (GM, SEALSQ) – Leading SEALSQ's innovation in post-quantum semiconductors and secure digital infrastructures. Franck Buonnano (VP Global Sales, SEALSQ) Loic Hamon (USA Operations Lead, SEALSQ) Jonathan Llamas (CPO of SEALCOIN) Prof. Antonio Skarmeta (University of Murcia, IoT Research)





Company Presentations: Jean-Luc Triouleyre (CEO, IC'Alps) – Custom semiconductor expert for IoT and medical devices. Bernard Vian (GM, SEALSQ) – Leading SEALSQ’s innovation in post-quantum semiconductors and secure digital infrastructures. Franck Buonnano (VP Global Sales, SEALSQ) Loic Hamon (USA Operations Lead, SEALSQ) Jonathan Llamas (CPO of SEALCOIN) Prof. Antonio Skarmeta (University of Murcia, IoT Research)







Networking sessions and a gala dinner will strengthen strategic collaborations.

Day Two: Public Quantum and Space Conference (May 13, 2025)

Opening Remarks:

Carlos Creus Moreira, emphasizing the urgent need for quantum-resilient infrastructure.





Keynote Sessions:

Laurent Guiraud (CEO & Co-Founder, ColibriTD) – On making quantum computing a practical reality. Jean Michel Picod (Security Expert, Google) – On adapting cybersecurity strategies for the post-quantum era.





Expert Roundtable Discussion: “The Quantum Threat & How to Prepare”

with David Nosibor (CEO, Red Alert Labs), Bernard Vian (GM, SEALSQ), and Vasco Gomes (CTO Security, EVIDEN).





SEALSQ Technology Showcase: Bernard Vian presenting SEALSQ's breakthrough quantum-resistant semiconductors and cryptographic solutions. Live Demonstration from the SEALSQ engineering teams on generating Quantum Resistant IoT device certificates.





Fireside Chat on Space Security: “ Space, IoT & Post-Quantum Security: Protecting Critical Data from Orbit”

with experts David Levinger, Simon Reding, Edward Burger (Swiss Armed Forces), Carlos Moreno (WISeKey/WISeSat), and moderated by Carlos Creus Moreira.





Why Post-Quantum Security for Space is Urgent

Space assets — including satellite constellations, orbital communications, and critical Earth monitoring systems — are increasingly vulnerable to quantum-enabled attacks.

Without robust post-quantum protections, these vital systems could be disrupted or controlled by adversaries, leading to massive cascading failures across global economies and security infrastructures.

SEALSQ stands at the forefront of building the semiconductor and cybersecurity defenses the world urgently needs — securing everything from the smallest IoT device to critical orbital infrastructure.

Registration and Additional Information

Register Here

Watch Live: YouTube Stream

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





