Grocery Outlet Announces Winners of Free Groceries for Life Sweepstakes

Westminster and Hidden Valley Lake, Calif. shoppers named grand prize winners, each receiving winnings valued at $240,000

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or “the Company") today announced the winners of its Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes, which offered customers the chance to win a range of prizes, including a lifetime of free groceries.

“At Grocery Outlet we pride ourselves on being in our customers’ corner to give them the very best deals and shopping experience every single day,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer. “The Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes was an example of that, providing our shoppers a life-changing opportunity. I congratulate the winners and extend my thanks to the team and store operators who made this sweepstakes a success.”

The grand prize winners, Michaele Webster of Hidden Valley Lake, California, and Annette Baker of Westminster, California, were surprised with celebrations at their local Grocery Outlet locations to notify them that they’d won the sweepstakes. You can see their viral surprise videos here.

"When I saw the commercial for Free Groceries for Life, I thought to myself, 'Why not me?,'" Baker said. "I couldn't believe it when I got the call and found out I'd actually won! This sweepstakes is making a huge difference in my family's life, and I'm grateful to Grocery Outlet for making it happen."

“Annette is one of our valued customers at Grocery Outlet, and I’m so thrilled we were able to award her with Free Groceries for Life,” said Mitchell Velazquez, independent operator at the Westminster store. “A lifetime of groceries is no small prize. I’m grateful to the Grocery Outlet team that made this sweepstakes possible for our loyal customers.”

The sweepstakes ran from January 8 through March 31. Grocery Outlet randomly selected 32 winners from all eligible entries to win a range of prizes, including the two grand prize winners who will receive free groceries for life (valued at $240,000).

Grocery Outlet also selected 10 people to win free groceries for a year (valued at $6,000) and 20 people to win free groceries for a month (valued at $500).

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 530 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Christine Chen

(510) 877-3192

cchen@cfgo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Layla Kasha

(510) 379-2176

lkasha@cfgo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.