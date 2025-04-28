New MetaMask Metal Payment Card: Self-Custody Crypto Card With Direct Payments Unveiled by CompoSecure, Baanx and MetaMask

A simple, secure, and direct way to spend crypto directly from MetaMask, one of the world’s leading self-custody wallet providers

SOMERSET, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (NASDAQ: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, in collaboration with Baanx and MetaMask, today announced the launch of the MetaMask metal payment card. The new cutting-edge payment solution bridges the gap between self-custody crypto and real-world spending. This metal card enables users to securely pay directly from their self-custody MetaMask wallets, eliminating the need for traditional banking intermediaries. MetaMask previewed the new card at ETHDenver last month, and is set to launch worldwide in the second quarter of 2025.

"The future of non-custodial neobanking is here,” said Simon Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at Baanx. “Our partnership with MetaMask and Mastercard will make spending crypto as easy as tap-to-pay. No conversions, no delays, no middlemen, just seamless, instant transactions. From inspiration to security technology, the team at CompoSecure made our dreams a reality, creating this beautifully designed metal payment card.”

Backed by Mastercard’s global payment network, the MetaMask Card transforms crypto into a seamless payment tool. The MetaMask card seamlessly bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 ecosystems like a traditional debit card, enabling users to purchase directly from their MetaMask wallet while retaining custody of their funds until the moment of the transaction. Whether grabbing coffee, booking a flight, or paying rent, crypto holders can now spend their digital assets instantly without conversions, delays, or hidden fees. The new metal payment card solves “the last mile” problem with a simple, secure, and direct way to spend directly from one of the world's leading self-custody wallet providers.

"For too long, crypto users have been locked out of everyday finance,” said Ale Machado, Product Manager at MetaMask. “The MetaMask Card changes that. It allows millions of users worldwide to finally bridge the gap between the blockchain and the real world without sacrificing control or security."

Unlike traditional crypto debit cards, the MetaMask Card doesn’t require users to pre-load funds or convert crypto into fiat before spending. Instead, a smart contract seamlessly verifies and authorizes transactions on the blockchain in under five seconds, ensuring instant payment processing. This non- custodial neo-banking model ensures users retain full control of their digital assets, avoiding the risks associated with centralized exchanges or third-party financial institutions. The card operates on the Linea network, secured by Ethereum, enabling fast and cost-effective transactions on a truly global scale.

“The MetaMask metal payment card isn’t just another crypto card, it’s a paradigm shift,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “As the financial landscape evolves, non-custodial neobanking is set to redefine global commerce. With billions of dollars in stablecoins already transacting across public blockchains, the MetaMask card represents the missing link that turns crypto from an investment into a true, everyday currency like cash, anywhere, anytime.”

The MetaMask Metal Payment Card is scheduled to launch globally in the second quarter of 2025. For more information or to join the waitlist, please visit the MetaMask Portfolio.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

About Baanx ($BXX)

Baanx is a leading crypto payments and B2B2C digital asset services provider whose portfolio includes major crypto card programmes including CL Card and 1inch Card. This full suite of services offers users full control over their assets. Using the CL Card, users are able to securely spend crypto assets globally with over 90 million merchants. By collaborating with those at the forefront of the emerging financial technology industry (such as Ledger, 1inch, and Mastercard) Baanx is able to elevate their customer experience through innovation.

Baanx.com Ltd is one of the first companies to receive approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), operating Fintech payment services which utilise an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license UK & EU/EEA and a Credit Broking License (UK). Join us in shaping the future of Trustless Banking as a Service (BaaS). https://baanx.com/

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform, Infura, Linea, Diligence, and Phosphor, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/.

