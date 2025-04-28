Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for May 2025

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for May 2025:

Oppenheimer’s 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a fireside chat at 12:45 pm ET

22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis

Conducting meetings throughout the day

KeyBanc Industrial & Basics Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Thursday, May 29, 2025

InterContinental Boston

Conducting meetings throughout the day

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339

Legal Disclaimer:

