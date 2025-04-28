Plymouth Rock Assurance and New Jersey Business and Industry Association Align to Launch Insurance Discount Program

New program further enhances Plymouth Rock’s lineup of affinity affiliations

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is proud to announce its affiliation with the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA). This opportunity reflects Plymouth Rock’s commitment to supporting NJBIA members and their employees with valuable benefits, tailored coverage options, and dedicated service.

The program offers personal auto insurance discounts and is available to all members and their employees of the NJBIA in New Jersey. It includes unique benefits like Get Home Safe® tax and rideshare reimbursement and Crashbusters® mobile claim service, in addition to the quality coverage and friendly service consistently offered by Plymouth Rock.

“We are excited to start working with NJBIA to enhance their value proposition to members and their employees,” said Adam Van Loon, Chief Partnerships Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “Plymouth Rock is committed to supporting NJBIA with personal auto insurance solutions that offer valuable discounts, unique benefits and superior service.”

“The New Jersey Business and Industry Association is proud to offer NJBIA’s members and its employees access to exceptional auto insurance savings and personalized coverage options through our affiliation with Plymouth Rock,” said Michele Siekerka, Esq., President and CEO of NJBIA. “We are excited about this offering, which supports our ongoing commitment to deliver meaningful benefits to New Jersey’s business community.”

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

About NJBIA

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association is New Jersey’s voice for business, advocating tirelessly for an affordable and regionally competitive business climate to support New Jersey job creators. In addition, NJBIA provides resources, money savings benefits and products, information and services to help make the Garden State’s businesses prosperous. We are the nation’s largest statewide employer association.

Founded in 1910, as the New Jersey Manufacturers Association, today, NJBIA represents all types of employers and entrepreneurs from the corner pizza shop to the Fortune 500’s. Our association committees and programs bring together our job creators around issues that impact them in growing their business as we collectively aspire to see New Jersey reclaim its stature as the Innovation State.

For more information on NJBIA please visit njbia.org.

