Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities*

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet , the world’s leading self-custody Web3 wallet trusted by over 200 million users, has launched Stablecoin Earn, a new feature that lets users deposit stablecoins and earn seamlessly with full flexibility. By integrating secure and automated onchain strategies, Trust Wallet makes earning passive rewards seamless, flexible, and fully non-custodial—all within the app.

With no lock-up periods and support for stablecoins like USDC, USDT, DAI, and USDA across multiple blockchains—including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and Arbitrum - Stablecoin Earn offers a simple way to put your stablecoins to work while maintaining full control over assets.

“Last September, we observed that billions in USDT held by Trust Wallet users on-chain remained inactive for six months despite somewhat bullish market conditions. For our ‘holder-ish’ users, our goal is to help them put their assets to work, while also activating valuable liquidity to support on-chain projects," said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet. "By integrating secure on-chain strategy platforms through a user-friendly interface, we aim to empower users to easily earn rewards while maintaining full control of their funds.”

How Stablecoin Earn Works

Stablecoin Earn offers a seamless way to earn on your stablecoins—directly from your wallet, with full control at every step. By tapping into established onchain protocols, the feature simplifies the earning experience without requiring users to manage complex DeFi setups. Just deposit and start earning rewards—all while keeping your assets self-custodied and accessible.

With Stablecoin Earn, users can:

Earn passively on stablecoins—no active trading required

Deposit and withdraw anytime—no lock-ups

Access multiple DeFi protocols in one place

Earn across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Base

Receive bonus rewards (e.g., MORPHO tokens) in select vaults

Stay in full control 100% of the time—Trust Wallet is fully non-custodial

Enjoy transparent, onchain yield strategies—no intermediaries



Everything happens onchain, transparently, and without intermediaries—giving users confidence in how their stablecoins are earning yield

Seamless Onchain Yield, Powered by Trusted Infrastructure

To deliver a simple and rewarding experience, Trust Wallet integrates Kiln to power Stablecoin Earn’s backend, providing access to leading DeFi infrastructure providers like Morpho for its users.

Users have the opportunity to earn exclusive bonus rewards powered by Morpho , the go-to infrastructure for lending and borrowing onchain. These additional earning opportunities include MORPHO token incentives for participating in select vaults.

”We’re excited to see Morpho selected as the default earn option in Trust Wallet’s new Earn Hub at launch, helping make DeFi yields accessible to the masses. Morpho was designed to provide self-custody solutions like Trust Wallet with a simple yet highly secure way for their users to earn the best risk-adjusted returns.” said Paul Frambot CEO and Co-Founder of Morpho Labs.

Kiln , a leading digital asset rewards management platform enabling businesses to earn rewards or to whitelabel earning functionality into their products, enables secure and automated access to multiple onchain yield strategies in Trust Wallet’s Stablecoin Earn feature - abstracting complexity so users can earn effortlessly.

“We are pleased to bring access to stablecoin yield to Trust Wallet, a longtime partner of Kiln with a history that includes our earlier projects such as Kiln Onchain, Connect, and Validators. As DeFi becomes more widespread and stablecoin yield reached double digits during the bull market, many users have recognized that stablecoins offer notable advantages. With Trust Wallet’s feature now live, our goal is to provide a solid experience for its users and continue refining the product.” said Laszlo Szabo, Co-founder and CEO of Kiln.

To get started with Stablecoin Earn, download Trust Wallet today.

*Note: Until further notice this feature will not be available in the UK or U.S. This communication is intended solely for audiences outside the United Kingdom. If you are accessing this content from within the United Kingdom, please exit immediately.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

For media enquiries, contact:

press@trustwallet.com

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading digital asset rewards management platform, enabling businesses to earn rewards on their digital assets, or to whitelabel earning functionality into their products. Our platform is API-first and enables fully automated validators, rewards, and data and commission management. With over $11 billion crypto assets being programmatically staked, Kiln has a particularly strong track record on Ethereum as we run about 5% of the network; this includes 50,000+ active validators with 0 slashing events.

About Morpho

Morpho is the second-largest lending protocol on Ethereum and largest on Base, by total deposits. Morpho is a permissionless platform that operates on two levels. First, it offers tailored solutions that allow users to earn yields and borrow on their own terms. Second, it provides flexible infrastructure that enables businesses to build custom applications, such as Coinbase’s crypto-backed loans product.

