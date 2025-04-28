NobleAI to Present at 2025 AOCS Annual Meeting

NobleAI and ExxonMobil's Joint Presentation Explores Innovations in Cleaning Product Formulation

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI, the leader in practical AI solutions for innovation in the chemicals and energy industries, today announced that it will present with ExxonMobil at the upcoming American Oil Chemists' Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & Expo, April 27-30 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore. The presentation, "Structure-Property Relationships for Commercial Non-Ionic Surfactants – AI-based Modeling," explores the role of AI modeling to improve commercial cleaning products.

This groundbreaking research leveraged cutting-edge AI technologies on NobleAI’s Visualization, Predictions and Insights (VIP) platform to predict how commercial cleaning agents (surfactants) behave under different conditions. Unlike previous research that only looked at individual ingredients, the model developed by NobleAI examined the behavior of complex mixtures of multiple molecular structures relevant to commercially produced surfactants. This approach creates a practical framework for improving commercial cleaning products and developing better ones in the future. Details for the presentation follow:



Structure-Property Relationships for Commercial Non-ionic Surfactants – AI-based Modeling

Co-presenters:

Sarvesh Agrawal , Global Strategy, Research and Innovation, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company

, Global Strategy, Research and Innovation, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company Brian Willet , Lead Research Scientist, NobleAI

Location: Room B110-112

Day/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 11:15 a.m.- 11:35 a.m.

In addition to the presentation, NobleAI team members including TC Zoboroski, head of Energy at NobleAI and Alicja Gos, solutions engineer, will also be available throughout the conference at booth #2482 for discussion and to answer questions regarding AI modeling.

For more information on NobleAI visit www.noble.ai .

Media Contact: Laurie Gibson lgibson@kickstartconsulting.com (650) 815-1438

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.