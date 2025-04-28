Submit Release
DLH to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 7, 2025 after the market closes. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, May 8, 2025, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow.  

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256.  Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 3751581.
  
About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by customers today, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,800 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of technology, innovation, and world-class expertise, to improve lives across the globe. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

