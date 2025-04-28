MediWound to Present New EscharEx® Data at Leading Wound Care Conferences

Presentations at WHS and SAWC to highlight EscharEx’s mechanism of action, preclinical advantages over SANTYL®, and new data in treating VLUs and DFUs

Findings reinforce the ongoing Phase III study in VLUs and support the planned DFU trial strategy

YAVNE, Israel, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will present 10 scientific abstracts—including both oral and poster presentations—at two of the world’s premier wound care conferences: the Wound Healing Society (WHS) and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2025, taking place April 30–May 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

The presentations will feature new preclinical and clinical data on EscharEx®, MediWound’s investigational enzymatic therapy for chronic wounds. The findings offer important insights into EscharEx’s multitargeted and selective mechanism of action, reinforcing the ongoing VALUE Phase III study in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and supporting the planned clinical trial in diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

Key presentation highlights include:

Wound Healing Society (WHS)

New in vitro data highlighting EscharEx’ s multitargeted and selective proteolytic activity on non-viable tissue

Results from a novel hard-to-heal wound model demonstrating EscharEx’s superior debridement efficacy compared to collagenase SANTYL®

Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

Overview of EscharEx’s mechanism of action, including in vitro studies and clinical findings from EscharEx and NexoBrid ®

Case studies highlighting EscharEx’s use in advanced DFUs (Wagner grade ≥2) and VLUs

Post-hoc analyses in DFUs and preliminary strategy for the planned clinical trial

Update on the VALUE Phase III study design and enrollment progress

“These new data further validate EscharEx’s unique mechanism of action and its potential to redefine the standard of care for chronic wound management,” said Dr. Robert Snyder, Chief Medical Officer at MediWound. “We remain committed to advancing EscharEx through rigorous clinical development, with the goal of offering a meaningful, non-surgical solution for patients suffering from chronic wounds.”

The VALUE Phase III study is currently enrolling patients with VLUs across multiple sites, building on positive results from three completed Phase II studies that demonstrated EscharEx’s efficacy, safety, and potential to enhance standard wound care practices.

About EscharEx®

EscharEx® is a bromelain-based, bioactive enzymatic therapy in advanced clinical development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Designed for topical, once-daily application, EscharEx has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and effective wound bed preparation in multiple Phase II trials. The therapy has shown the ability to remove non-viable tissue, promote granulation, and reduce bioburden and biofilm. A global Phase III study in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is currently underway, with a Phase II/III study in diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) in preparation. EscharEx has shown clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring, co-hosted with the Wound Healing Society, is one of the largest multidisciplinary wound care conferences in the world. Now in its 38th year, the event convenes physicians, nurses, podiatrists, researchers, and other professionals to share the latest advances in clinical care and research.

About the Wound Healing Society (WHS)

The Wound Healing Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of wound healing. WHS promotes collaboration across clinical, academic, and industry stakeholders and publishes the peer-reviewed journal Wound Repair and Regeneration. The Society also co-hosts the SAWC Spring conference and publishes Advances in Wound Care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including EscharEx®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the current global macroeconomic climate on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

