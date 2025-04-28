Future Today Launches CTV Marketplace: Addressable, Privacy-Safe, and Fully Transparent

Future Today Marketplace Supports Next Generation Audience Buying and Utilizes Privacy Compliant Solutions for Targeting and Measurement

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, has unveiled the Future Today Marketplace, a groundbreaking solution that redefines Connected TV (CTV) advertising. The Future Today Marketplace delivers over 1.5 billion privacy-safe, ID-less yet addressable impressions, featuring premium, brand-safe inventory from Future Today's owned and operated channels, including Fawesome , FilmRise and HappyKids . With programming from top major studios and content partners, the Future Today Marketplace sets a new standard for transparency, targeting, and measurement in CTV advertising.

The Future Today Marketplace offers advertisers access to award-winning films such as Pianist, Wind River, Free State of Jones, The Reader, The Impossible, Legends of the Fall, Gangs of New York, Aloha as well as beloved family titles such as Sesame Street, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, CoComelon and The Wiggles.

"The streaming advertising industry is experiencing its next transformative era," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "As an innovator in CTV advertising and technology for nearly two decades, The Future Today Marketplace represents the next frontier in CTV advertising offering privacy-safe, brand-safe premium content in a transparent marketplace that advertisers can trust to deliver measurable outcomes."

The Future Today Marketplace is designed to tackle pressing challenges in the advertising industry, including:

Next-Generation Audience Targeting With legacy identifiers like IP addresses under increasing scrutiny, traditional device graph methods are compromised. The Future Today Marketplace employs advanced, ID-less targeting methodologies , leveraging first-party data and PII-agnostic solutions for privacy-compliant targeting, measurement and attribution with solutions such as: IRIS.TV, which has already generated substantial scale and results with its groundbreaking contextual targeting solution

Transparency A common pain point among advertisers is the lack of transparency at the show level. The Future Today Marketplace solves this by masking PII and offering unparalleled visibility into brand-suitable content, with data granularity down to individual programs, ensuring advertisers have the insights needed to drive effective campaigns.

Access to Brand-Safe Inventory ID-less buying unlocks a high-quality, previously inaccessible audience in family programming, delivering incremental reach beyond traditional TV. This complements and bolsters Future Today’s substantial scale across its general entertainment services.

Seamless Integration with Adtech The Future Today Marketplace is interoperable with leading CTV ad tech platforms such as Magnite, PubMatic and Index Exchange, allowing brand marketers to simply transact via preferred DSP or direct IO to maximize performance across Future Today’s CTV supply.

Measurable Outcomes Built on robust first-party data signals, Future Today Marketplace partners with leading advanced TV measurement providers such as EDO, iSpotTV, NCSolutions and others, to demonstrate and deliver results; ROI, Brand Lift, etc. Additional advanced campaign measurement providers can include: Co-viewership analysis (TVision) to understand family viewing impact for brands Brand emotional lift studies (Sleeping Giant Labs) to understand how creative impacts mood and brand metrics



“Future Today stands out for delivering high-quality, professional content in streaming environments, directly aligning with the ongoing consumer shift toward cordless and cableless viewing,” said Lorenzo Zefferino, SVP, Integrated Investment & Programmatic at Evergreen Trading. “Their approach to audience targeting without relying on PII is especially valuable, fitting naturally into our industry's growing emphasis on privacy while still offering strong targeting capabilities.”

“Contextual signals have become vital to CTV buyers’ supply-path optimization strategies,” said Geoff Spence, Vice President, Streaming Platform at Magnite. “In leveraging the award-winning SpringServe video platform's ad serving capabilities, the Future Today Marketplace is purpose-built to support buyers’ need for user signals while reducing the reliance on legacy IDs.”

“As the CTV ecosystem evolves, it's clear that contextual intelligence is essential to delivering effective, privacy-first advertising,” said Richie Hyden, Co-founder and COO of IRIS.TV. “By integrating IRIS.TV’s contextual data platform, Future Today is unlocking new levels of precision and performance in CTV advertising, enabling brands to connect with relevant audiences without compromising on consumer privacy.”

“PMG clients have seen scale in reach and outcomes leverage first-party contextual data and partners such as IRIS TV," said Mike Treon, Head of CTV & Video Strategy at PMG. "Our clients benefited from the optionality to target and optimize to Future Today's significant scale across flagship services; Happy Kids, FilmRise and FawesomeTV."

Highlighting the importance of contextual signals in the advertising ecosystem, Chris Pizzurro, Co-Founder and Principal at Leap Media Group, said, "For many of the brands we work with, targeting using genre, network, series, and episode metadata achieves the right balance of audience reach and data costs.”

“The tools are in place for CTV to fulfill on its unique ability to combine the impact of Sight, Sound and Motion with the precision of digital buying to impact and measure upper, mid and lower funnel metrics for brand marketers,” said Tim Ware, Vice President of Future Today’s Marketplace. “Future Today Marketplace, elevates the value of our CTV inventory, across our popular services, by incorporating best-in-class technology, to deliver an end-to-end solution to our buyers that empower our advertisers with transparent, privacy compliant data and insights necessary to drive their KPI’s in this rapidly evolving landscape.”

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

