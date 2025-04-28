Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,211 in the last 365 days.

Nano Dimension to Host 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook Conference Call

Call to Be Held Wednesday, April 30 at 4:30 PM EST

Waltham, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its 2024 financial results for the 2024 period ended December 31, 2024, and provide an outlook for the upcoming 2025 year.

Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Nano Dimension

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Investors: ir@nano-di.com

Media: NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nano Dimension to Host 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook Conference Call

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more