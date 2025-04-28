Nano Dimension to Host 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook Conference Call

Call to Be Held Wednesday, April 30 at 4:30 PM EST

Waltham, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its 2024 financial results for the 2024 period ended December 31, 2024, and provide an outlook for the upcoming 2025 year.

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm EST

Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517

Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751

Listen and view presentation via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ChyIXD73





Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Nano Dimension

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Investors: ir@nano-di.com

Media: NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.