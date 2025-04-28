Ocular Therapeutix™ to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

BEDFORD, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that it plans to issue a press release regarding first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company will not be hosting a first quarter 2025 conference call and plans to resume quarterly earnings calls for its second quarter 2025 financial results.

Information about the Company’s quarterly results, conference calls, webcasts and other investor information are posted on the Company’s website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.