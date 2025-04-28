AAVantgarde appoints Mr. Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen as Chief Financial Officer

MILAN, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage, international biotechnology company with two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rasmus Holm-Jorgesen as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rasmus brings over 25 years of experience in strategy, finance and global operations within the biopharmaceutical industry to AAVantgarde and has joined the Company’s leadership team, reporting to Dr Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen as our new CFO. His deep experience in strategy, finance, and global operations—combined with a proven track record of leading innovative biopharmaceutical companies through transformational growth—makes him uniquely suited to guide our next chapter. Rasmus brings not only strategic insight but a strong sense of purpose that aligns with our mission to deliver life-changing therapies to patients.”

“I am honoured to join AAVantgarde at such a pivotal time in its growth. The company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on improving patient outcomes deeply resonate with me. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on the strong foundation already in place and to help realise the company’s strategic and financial objectives,” said Mr. Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Chief Financial Officer of AAVantgarde.

Prior to joining AAVantgarde, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. He was part of the founding team for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, where he held the role of Chief Strategy and Portfolio Officer from 2015 to 2022 through the company's IPO and successful product launch. Earlier, as Group Vice President and General Manager at Synageva BioPharma (2011-2015), he established and led a new rare disease business unit, contributing to the company's $9 billion acquisition by Alexion. Mr. Holm-Jorgensen began his career in international leadership roles at Novo Nordisk, gaining broad Operational experience across global markets. He holds an M.S. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and has completed executive training at INSEAD, Stanford University, and Harvard Business School.

About AAVantgarde Bio

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, International biotechnology company that has developed two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms to address the gene therapy cargo capacity limitations of AAV vectors. The AAVantgarde platforms are being used to deliver large genes to the Company’s two lead programs in Usher 1B and Stargardt disease, two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need, with the platform also having the potential for applicability in non-ocular tissues. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

Contact:

Dr. Magda Blanco – Head of Corporate Development, AAVantgarde

Email: info@aavantgarde.com

