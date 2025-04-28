Widmer Brothers Brewing Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Portland Brewery Marks Four Decades of Widmer Beer with ‘40 Years of Cheers’ and Re-release of Four Iconic Brews

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widmer Brothers Brewing, the creator of the Original American Hefeweizen and a Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) craft beer brand, commemorates its 40th anniversary with the launch of the "40 Years of Cheers" campaign celebrating Widmer’s iconic beers through the years. This multi-stage celebration marks the brewery’s 40th anniversary and will feature the re-release of four iconic Widmer Brothers beers.





The "40 Years of Cheers" campaign will kick off with the re-release of Altbier, the first beer brewed and sold by Widmer Brothers in 1984. Altbier is a traditional German-style ale known for its amber hue, assertive bitterness, and clean, roasted finish. This beer represents the beginning of the Widmer Brother’s brewing journey, brewed with a variety of reclaimed equipment in what is now Portland’s Pearl District.

“A lot can change in 40 years, but great beer still brings people together. 40 Years of Cheers not only pays homage to four decades of craft beer innovation but also sets the foundation for the future of the brand. With 40 years of experience and a Widmer Hefe in hand, we are excited to bring both new and classic Widmer beers to Portlanders and write the next chapter of Widmer Brothers,” says Brian Hughes, Brand Director, at Tilray Beverages West Coast Brands.

Altbier will be the first of four beers to be re-released throughout 2025, with each beer representing a different decade of Widmer Brothers’ history. Details on the next re-release, a fan-favorite summer seasonal from the 2000s, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Beers Through the Years" will be available in limited, small-batch quantities at a handful of local Portland bars and restaurants:

Nob Hill Bar & Grill

Dublin Pub

Spirit of ‘77

Jolly Roger West

Tom's Bar

John's Market - Multnomah & Powell

When the last keg blows, that will be it! For more information about Widmer Brothers, the "40 Years of Cheers" campaign, and upcoming beer releases, visit www.widmerbrothers.com and follow @widmerbrothers on social media.

About Widmer Brothers

In 1984, Kurt and Rob Widmer quit their jobs to follow their passion for making great beer to share with friends and family. From the very first pitcher, the Widmer Brothers aimed to create beer that’s easy to enjoy and perfect for any occasion. While much has changed over the years, the core belief that great beer brings people together remains the same. Widmer Brothers is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024-25 and looks forward to many more decades of brewing excellence.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information

Media Contact: news@tilray.com

Investor Contact: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feda0f2a-21cf-43df-855f-0838fd012e7d

Widmer Brothers Brewery Widmer Brothers Brewery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.