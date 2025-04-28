BPGbio CEO Dr. Niven R. Narain Named to The Medicine Maker Power List 2025

Recognition highlights Narain’s impact in AI-driven drug discovery and biology-first innovation to the biopharma industry

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc. , a biology-first, AI-powered clinical-stage biopharma company, today announced that President and CEO Niven R. Narain , Ph.D. has been named to The Medicine Maker’s Power List 2025. The annual list celebrates researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders driving meaningful progress in drug development and manufacturing, spotlighting individuals whose work is shaping the future of human health.

Selected in the bioprocessing category, Dr. Narain is honored for his pioneering work at the intersection of biology, AI, and translational medicine. Under his leadership, BPGbio has focused on advancing a patient-centric approach to drug development, using biological data and causal AI modeling to inform discovery and development decisions in over 15 disease models. At the center of this approach is the company’s proprietary NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform, which uses Bayesian AI to analyze complex multi-omic data and uncover new therapeutic and diagnostic opportunities.

“Niven is a true visionary who has dedicated his career to reimagining how we understand and treat the patient, not just the disease,” said Chas Bountra , Ph.D., Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of BPGbio, and the Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation at the University of Oxford . “By combining biology, AI, and real patient data, he’s created a foundation for a smarter, faster, and more precise future in drug discovery.”

As a clinical scientist and biotech entrepreneur, Narain co-founded BPGbio after leaving academic medicine with the goal of accelerating innovation for patients. His work has led to more than 100 drug and diagnostic candidates, including BPM31510, currently in phase 2 clinical trials for glioblastoma, and in phase 2/3 planning phase for pancreatic cancer, and rare diseases like Primary CoQ10 Deficiency and epidermolysis bullosa (EB), among other emerging lead molecules primed for Phase 1 studies.

Dr. Narain’s inclusion on this year’s Power List reflects his ongoing commitment to transforming drug discovery through data-driven, biology-first innovation. The full Power List 2025 is available now at themedicinemaker.com.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

