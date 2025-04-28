Arvinas to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, May 1, 2025

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will review first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update during a live webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the investor page of the Arvinas website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Arvinas website at www.arvinas.com following the completion of the event.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC® (PROteolysis Targeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

