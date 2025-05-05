Lucky Harvey Unveils a New Chapter in Indian Watchmaking: Merging Heritage with Modern Design

Lucky Harvey Watch

Establishing a new era of Indian watchmaking — where heritage, innovation, and quiet sophistication converge.

DELHI, INDIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky Harvey , the emerging name in Indian watchmaking , announces its latest collection, marking a significant step in the evolution of homegrown luxury timepieces. Founded in 2021, Lucky Harvey continues to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design, bringing a fresh perspective to the Indian horology landscape.Rooted in the belief that luxury should be meaningful and accessible, Lucky Harvey’s timepieces reflect a commitment to precision, design, and enduring value. The new collection introduces thoughtfully crafted models that emphasize both aesthetics and function, drawing inspiration from a blend of classic and modern influences.Our goal has always been to create watches that speak to individual expression while honoring the craftsmanship traditions that define fine watchmaking, said Bhavesh Goyal, Founder at Lucky Harvey Watches India. “This new chapter reflects our dedication to offering designs that resonate with today’s discerning watch enthusiasts.”Lucky Harvey’s approach is anchored in the idea that fine watchmaking should not be limited to a select few. By blending European horological techniques with Indian artistry, the brand offers a distinctive voice in a competitive market.The launch of this collection underscores Lucky Harvey’s long-term vision of expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets. As the brand continues to grow, it remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of timekeeping.

Lucky Harvey | Mens Luxury Watch | Roulette Watch

