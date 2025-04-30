Lunartap Introduces Prepaid Cards for Real-Time International Payments

Lunartap, a certified digital payments provider, has announced the launch of its new prepaid card solution.

OBALA, PORTOROž, SLOVENIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunartap, a certified digital payments provider, has announced the launch of its new prepaid card solution designed to facilitate real-time international transactions.The offering is part of Lunartap’s ongoing efforts to streamline global payments and improve accessibility for users across borders.Addressing the Growing Demand for Global PaymentsWith technology connecting people and markets more than ever before, international payments have seen a significant surge. In 2023 alone, the global payments industry processed approximately 3.4 trillion transactions, totalling $1.8 quadrillion in value. As cross-border commerce grows, so does the need for efficient, secure payment infrastructure.Lunartap's prepaid card aims to meet this demand by enabling users to make online purchases or payments internationally without delays or complex setup.How Does the Prepaid Card WorksLunartap allows users to load a prepaid card with their desired amount and use it for international transactions. The service is intended to assist individuals and businesses seeking an alternative to traditional cross-border payment methods that may involve delays, fees, or access issues.Unlike some platforms, Lunartap emphasizes transparency, stating that its cards do not carry hidden fees. The company also highlights compliance and fraud prevention through its proprietary security suite.Key Features of Prepaid CardsFlexible Access: Supports multiple payment methods for loading and using prepaid cards.Faster Transactions: Reduces the lag time and costs typically associated with international transfers.Security and Compliance: Designed with fraud prevention and regulatory compliance in mind.In a conversation with the media, a senior official said, “In today’s interconnected global economy, speed and security are paramount. Our innovative payment solutions break down geographic barriers, empowering users to make instant transactions wherever they are.”Product AvailabilityThe company offers a variety of prepaid cards tailored for different purposes such as travel, food, entertainment, and online shopping.Visit their website to check out the retailers’ gift cards they offer and choose the one that meets your needs.About LunartapLunartap is a digital payment innovator committed to transforming global commerce through secure, instant, and user-friendly transaction solutions.With a focus on real-time access and borderless payment capabilities, the platform provides a comprehensive suite of services, including prepaid cards, mobile top-ups, and more, enabling individuals and businesses to transact effortlessly across the globe.

