BEYONTTRA® (acoramidis), the First Near-complete TTR Stabilizer (≥90%), Approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to Treat ATTR-CM

- The UK approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study, in which acoramidis demonstrated the most rapid benefit seen in any Phase 3 study of ATTR-CM to date

- In as few as 3 months, the time to first event (all-cause mortality (ACM) or cardiovascular-related hospitalization (CVH)) durably separated relative to placebo

- A 42% reduction in composite ACM and recurrent CVH events relative to placebo at Month 30

- A 50% reduction in the cumulative frequency of CVH events relative to placebo at Month 30

- Acoramidis is the first and only approved ATTR-CM treatment in the U.S., EU, UK and Japan that all have a label specifying near-complete stabilization (≥90%)

- Relative increases in serum TTR concentrations resulting from greater TTR stability have been associated with reduced risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in the general population in recent literature1

- BridgeBio will receive royalties in a tiered structure beginning in the low-thirties percent on sales of Beyonttra in the UK

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization in the United Kingdom (UK) for acoramidis, under the brand name BEYONTTRA®, for the treatment of wild-type or variant transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Acoramidis is a selective small molecule, orally administered near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer. ATTR-CM is a progressive fatal disease that presents as an infiltrative, restrictive cardiomyopathy resulting in heart failure. Bayer will be responsible for all commercial activity for acoramidis in the UK.

“ATTR-CM is a progressive and debilitating disease that poses significant challenges not only for patients but also for the healthcare systems. The condition profoundly impacts patients’ quality of life. Symptoms attributable to amyloidosis are usually nonspecific, varied and associated with low awareness, frequently resulting in delayed or completely missed diagnosis,2 which may lead to delayed treatment and a worse prognosis. In the absence of intervention, ATTR-CM causes progressive heart failure leading to increased hospitalizations and escalating healthcare costs and is ultimately fatal,3-5” said Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London's Centre for Amyloidosis, UK. “The UK authorization of Beyonttra is welcome news for eligible patients living with the condition. Physicians in the UK now have another treatment option to slow the progression of symptoms and improve outcomes for patients with ATTR-CM.”

The approval in the UK is based on results of the pivotal ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study of acoramidis, which showed clear benefits on cardiovascular outcomes. ATTRibute-CM evaluated the efficacy and safety of acoramidis in 632 participants with symptomatic ATTR-CM, associated with either wild-type or variant TTR who were randomized 2:1 to receive acoramidis or placebo for 30 months. The study met its primary clinical endpoints at month 30 by significantly reducing cardiovascular-related hospitalization, improving survival, and preserving functional capacity and quality of life for patients.

“We are proud to add another approval for acoramidis and thrilled that patients in the UK will now have access to BEYONTTRA since they are in great need of new disease-modifying treatments for their condition,” said Jonathan Fox, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of BridgeBio Cardiorenal. “We appreciate the time and commitment of every clinical trial participant and their families, and the dedicated support of the physicians and scientists involved in the clinical program. This important milestone would not have been possible without their commitment to the program. We look forward to extending our collaboration with our European partner, Bayer, to serve ATTR-CM patients across the UK and the rest of Europe, and will continue to work towards reaching patients in as many regions as possible around the world."

Acoramidis was approved as Attruby™ by the U.S. FDA in November 2024 and was approved as BEYONTTRA by the European Commission in February 2025 and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) Agency in March 2025 with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.

In March 2024, BridgeBio and Bayer initiated a collaboration for acoramidis, which granted Bayer exclusive commercialization rights in Europe. Based on terms of the licensing agreement, BridgeBio will receive royalties in a tiered structure beginning in the low-thirties percent on sales of acoramidis in the UK following initiation of commercialization efforts.

About BEYONTTRA

BEYONTTRA is an orally administered near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of transthyretin (TTR) indicated for the treatment of wild-type or variant transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). For full prescribing information, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency website at https://products.mhra.gov.uk/.

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

▼: This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information.

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

