PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release

April 28, 2025 Law banning chemical weapons affirms PH commitment to global disarmament and peace -- Jinggoy THE enactment of Senate Bill No. 2871 which bans the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons affirms the Philippines' position as a responsible member of the international community, advocating for peace and disarmament, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said. "This law sends a powerful message that the use of chemical weapons is intolerable. It has no place in our society and we're showing the world that the Philippines values human rights, health and protection of every Filipino from toxic threats," Estrada said in reference to the recently signed Republic Act No. 12174, otherwise known as the "Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act." Estrada, principal author and sponsor of SB 2871, thanks his colleagues at the Senate for supporting the complex and technical measure. "We always stand ready to take on difficult issues and complex subject matters beyond our comfort zones and particular interests -- in the name of performing our sworn duties, serving the Filipino people, and defending our beloved nation," he said. Another key provision of the measure is the explicit prohibition on the financing of activities related to the development, production, acquisition, or use of chemical weapons in the country. Under the law, individuals who will be found to be involved in such activities will face severe penalties. Those found guilty of financing chemical weapons-related activities may be sentenced to 20 years to life imprisonment, and pay a fine between P500,000 to P1 million. Those directly involved in the development, production, or use of chemical weapons face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, along with fines ranging from P2 million to P5 million. Additional penalties are imposed for other prohibited acts, with imprisonment terms ranging from six years and fines of up to P2 million. "This law is not just about fulfilling our international obligation as a State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) which our country signed more than three decades ago. By enforcing this law, the Philippines is demonstrating its dedication to global disarmament, the elimination of chemical weapons, and compliance with international norms against weapons of mass destruction," said Estrada.

