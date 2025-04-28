More fodder on the way for drought-impacted farmers

Release date: 28/04/25

South Australian farmers battling the ongoing effects of drought are continuing to receive vital support, with thousands of tonnes of fodder already delivered and more to come under the Malinauskas Government’s expanded $73 million Drought Support Package.

The initial $2 million investment in charity hay runs has enabled more than 4,200 tonnes of hay to be delivered to 436 primary producers across drought-affected regions of South Australia.

The program has been delivered in close partnership with five charitable organisations – Rural Aid, Rapid Relief Team, Aussie Hay Runners, Need for Feed, and Farmers Relief Agency – each working to get fodder to those most in need.

In recognition of ongoing need, the State Government recently announced a further $4 million in funding for the SA Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme – taking the total to $6 million - to assist with the cost of transporting donated fodder across South Australia.

Currently, Rural Aid and Farmers Relief Agency are continuing to deliver fodder regularly to small groups of farmers, and Rapid Relief Team is preparing a major delivery to the mid north scheduled for 6 June.

PIRSA is actively working with the charities to enable feedback gathered from producers to help finalise the next phase of the scheme. This includes targeting support across geographical areas and streamlining administrative requirements to to focus on delivery.

Primary producers are encouraged to contact participating organisations directly to understand what types of fodder are available and to register their interest.

For more information about the SA Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We know how hard drought hits our farming communities—not just economically, but emotionally.

That’s why this support is so important. It’s helping to ensure farmers can maintain their core breeding stock and keep their operations going during these incredibly challenging times.

We’re incredibly grateful for the work of these organisations, who have stepped up to support our farmers.

Through their efforts, and with the backing of the Malinauskas Government, we’re making sure donated fodder gets where it’s needed most.

We’ve listened to feedback from farmers and made changes to the scheme’s guidelines to ensure the support is fair and more effective.

This is about delivering the right help in the right places.