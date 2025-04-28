Pulsar Helium Announces an Update for Well-Testing at the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium development company, announces an update for well-testing activities at Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2 at its flagship Topaz project in Lake County, Minnesota.

Pressure and flow testing operations were conducted on the Jetstream #1 and #2 appraisal wells with well-head pressure at both being highly encouraging, reaching 122 PSIG* at Jetstream #1 and 151 PSIG at Jetstream #2. Well-head pressure at Jetstream #2 is greater than Jetstream #1 was in February 2024 (145 PSIG) when it achieved a flow rate of 821,000 cubic feet per day, under well-head compression.

During flow testing activities, it was discovered that drilling fines (rock dust) created by the air drilling method (that pulverizes the rock) were present within fractures and partially coating the wellbore wall. The creation of drilling fines is commonplace when air drilling Although gas flow may be restricted, pressure communication still occurs (albeit also constrained) which is why the Company was unaware of the restricted flow until testing commenced.

The Company has performed a preliminary clean-up on both wells to mobilise the drilling fines, achieving improved flow results, demonstrating that the drilling fines are mobile and can be removed. Despite the currently restricted conditions, stable and consistent flow rates were achieved under with both wells flowing natural flow and on compression.

Further flow testing of the Jetstream wells will recommence when clean-up of the wells is complete and the drilling fines have been removed, all of which are anticipated to be completed in the next 6 - 10 weeks.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We are pleased with these preliminary findings and look forward to being able to resume flow testing when the rock dust has been removed from the wells. Our technical team is taking the necessary measures to complete the clean-up and we will advise investors as soon as these works are complete and when testing will be resumed.”

*PSIG = Pounds per Square Inch Gauge. Indicating how much pressure is above or below the local atmospheric pressure.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well has now reached total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 metres) on January 11, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached TD of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on February 27, 2024, identifying top-tier helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and CO 2 concentrations exceeding 70% - with the latter expected to further contribute to the project economics. Drilling of, the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 metres). The deepening of Jetstream #1 and completion of the drilling of Jetstream #2 are pivotal steps in advancing Pulsar’s strategy to address the increasing global demand for helium as the Company moves another step closer to production.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

