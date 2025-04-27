The Emergency Asset That Was Never Deployed: Former CIA Advisor Reveals the Strategic Resource Built for Crisis—but Never Used

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America has weathered some of the most catastrophic financial, military, and political storms in modern history. But through it all — from the Great Depression to global war to post-pandemic chaos — one federal asset remained untouched.

According to former CIA advisor and legal strategist Jim Rickards, that may finally be changing.

“It’s not part of the debt ceiling. It’s not part of the budget. It’s not even talked about,” Rickards says. “But it’s real. And it was built into the system in case everything else failed.”

That asset, Rickards explains, is a massive stockpile of critical minerals — copper, lithium, silver, rare earths — buried beneath federally controlled land and protected by a rarely discussed section of U.S. law passed over 160 years ago.

THE PLAN THAT NEVER HAD TO BE USED — UNTIL NOW

Rickards says this resource was never created for political gain or economic leverage. It was designed to stay dormant — a silent strategic reserve America could fall back on if the nation ever faced a fundamental breakdown in supply chains, energy production, or sovereignty.

“It’s the one emergency plan that’s never been deployed,” Rickards says.

“And now, the conditions that justify it have finally arrived.”

A LEGAL BARRIER REMOVED

For decades, the Chevron Doctrine gave federal agencies sweeping power to restrict land use and resource access. But in 2024, the Supreme Court reversed that precedent — and Rickards says it quietly unlocked the long-shielded reserve.

“The Court didn’t just change regulatory policy,” Rickards explains. “It flipped a switch that reactivated laws we hadn’t used in over a century.”

A RESOURCE THAT CAN’T BE COUNTERFEITED

Rickards emphasizes that this isn’t a theoretical fund or a newly discovered idea. The materials — already mapped and legally documented — have been part of U.S. land policy since Reconstruction.

“It’s the only national asset that hasn’t been inflated, diluted, or politically exploited,” he says.

“It’s still pure. Still powerful. And it may now be the foundation for the country’s next chapter.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a bestselling author, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. With over 40 years of experience in financial intelligence, crisis planning, and national security strategy, Rickards has helped guide U.S. leaders through some of the most volatile periods in modern history. His books include Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath.

