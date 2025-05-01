Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA Plus, Unveils Blueprint for DEXA-Based Business Success at AMMG Spring Conference

DEXA Plus is a leading provider of advanced health optimization solutions, specializing in DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) technology. DEXA Plus offers state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive support to healthcare providers and wellness centers.

The health optimization market is no longer a trend-it’s a movement. Clinicians across the country are expanding beyond traditional care to meet growing patient demand for data-driven solutions.” — Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA+

ROMEO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physicians attending the Age Management Medicine Group ( AMMG ) Spring Conference in Miami got a front-row seat to the future of practice growth this weekend as Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA Plus , presented “Building a DEXA-Based Business” — a roadmap for blending cutting-edge diagnostics with smart business strategies.Speaking to an audience of clinicians eager to improve patient outcomes while boosting revenue, Orlando outlined how implementing DEXA body composition technology can transform traditional practices into thriving, cash-based wellness hubs. His message was clear: Physicians can generate higher ROI, work fewer hours, and spend more meaningful time with patients — all without relying on insurance-driven models."DEXA technology provides more than numbers — it delivers the foundation for a more efficient, profitable, and patient-centered practice," Orlando said. He emphasized that by leveraging DEXA’s clinical power, practices can offer high-demand services like metabolic assessments, longevity programs, and personalized wellness strategies.Throughout the session, Orlando highlighted real-world examples of practices that have used DEXA-based programs to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, all while enhancing patient engagement and loyalty. With a rising demand for proactive healthcare and optimization services, Orlando’s blueprint struck a chord with conference attendees looking for sustainable ways to future-proof their practices.For more information about building a DEXA-based business, visit DEXA Plus or to learn more about the value of a DEXA SCAN, RMR or VO2 test for longevity visit DEXASCAN.COM . Or Join the next DEXA Based Business Conference, Friday, Sep 19, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

