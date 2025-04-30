Nonprofit Launches Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy for Psychiatric Disability

Brain Fog Recovery Source provides education and support to individuals seeking psychiatric recovery through ketogenic metabolic therapy.

Nonprofit provides ketogenic metabolic therapy education and support, removing barriers to psychiatric recovery for individuals on disability.

Our deeper aim is empowerment. Helping individuals realize they don't have to wait for the healthcare system to catch up. We're removing gatekeepers and creating a parallel track to wellness, now.” — Nicole Laurent, LMHC

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A nonprofit is expanding access to psychiatric recovery education and support specifically for individuals on government disability. Brain Fog Recovery Source, a 501(c)(3) founded in 2022, has launched the Metabolic Psychiatric Recovery Program , a new virtual initiative helping people implement Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy (KMT) as part of their recovery from serious mental illness.Founded by Nicole Laurent, a licensed mental health counselor and nutritionist with advanced training in ketogenic metabolic therapy, Brain Fog Recovery Source serves individuals who have not responded to standard psychiatric treatments. The program provides structured guidance in using therapeutic ketogenic diets to target metabolic dysfunction in the brain, a root cause increasingly recognized in the emerging psychiatric literature.“People on disability are often told they will never get better,” said Laurent. “But when we address the metabolic factors now recognized as playing a significant role in mental illness, we see changes. People stabilize. They start to function again. They return to school and work. The changes we see go far beyond symptom control. They reflect restored function and real recovery.”Over the past three years, the nonprofit has served 60 individuals and their support persons from around the world, primarily from the United States and Canada. Although not providing clinical treatment, it offers structured education and support, allowing individuals to have access to a ketogenic metabolic therapy professional on their treatment team.The people who most need this knowledge are those on government disability because of psychiatric illness. Yet they are often the least able to access it. This approach is not yet standard of care, and many clinicians remain unaware of its application in psychiatric settings. As a result, private pay access remains out of reach for most.With growing public interest, national media coverage, and multiple high profile recovery stories, the nonprofit expects significant demand following its April 30 public announcement.

