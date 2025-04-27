JETOUR Showcases Advanced Off-Road Technology at Auto Shanghai 2025 with Global Media Test Drive Event

Shanghai, April 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR, the innovative auto brand, hosted an test drive event for over 200 global media and influencers from the Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS region. The event, held at the Shanghai Pudong Chuansha Test Drive Center, served as a platform for JETOUR to demonstrate its three core technological pillars: off-road capability, hybrid power, and intelligent innovation. The spotlight was firmly on the T1, T2 i-DM, and a preview of the upcoming G700, leaving attendees thoroughly impressed by the brand’s technical expertise and advanced innovations.





(Group photo of the media at the test drive site）

JETOUR T1: Mastering Both Urban Streets and Rugged Terrains

The T1, lite off-road SUV, equipped with a robust 2.0T engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, immediately captivated drivers with its refined performance. On city roads, the powertrain delivered smooth and linear acceleration, effortlessly handling frequent stops and starts. Highway cruising was equally impressive, with the T1 maintaining a stable driving even at higher speeds.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system. During the cross-axle test, the XWD system demonstrated its ability to instantaneously redistribute power to the wheels with the most grip, ensuring a seamless and confident escape from precarious situations. On steep side slopes, the vehicle’s reinforced chassis and advanced suspension system minimized body roll, providing drivers and passengers alike with an unparalleled sense of security even at extreme angles.

“The XWD system has been validated by over 200,000 users worldwide,” explained a JETOUR test drive coach. “Whether you’re a seasoned off-roader or a beginner, the system’s ‘X Mode’ takes the uncertainty out of driving by automatically adapting to road conditions in milliseconds.” For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, the T1 also offers seven driving modes, including Sport, Snow, and Sand, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle’s performance to their preferences.





JETOUR T2 i-DM: The Perfect Fusion of Efficiency and Power

The T2 i-DM, combining rugged design with eco-friendly efficiency. Under the hood, the model features a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI hybrid engine, boasting an industry-leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%. This is paired with a 3-speed DHT, ensuring seamless power delivery across all driving conditions.

The T2 i-DM’s electric motor provides whisper-quiet starts, mimicking the serene driving experience of a pure electric vehicle. However, as the speed increases, the engine seamlessly kicks in, unleashing a surge of torque that highlights the vehicle’s off-road DNA. During the S-curve test, the T2 i-DM showcased its agile handling and precise steering, with minimal body roll even during high-speed maneuvers.

The true test of its off-road capabilities came during the 10-meter-high seesaw and steep incline challenges. Here, the hybrid powertrain and advanced hill descent control system worked in perfect harmony. As the vehicle ascended, the engine and electric motor combined forces to deliver relentless traction, while the descent was managed effortlessly by the intelligent braking system, eliminating the need for driver intervention. The electronic suspension further enhanced the experience, absorbing shocks and maintaining stability even on the most uneven surfaces.





Sneak Peek: G700’s Autonomous Parking and Beyond

While the G700 premium all-terrain SUV was not available for test drives, it still managed to steal the show with a stunning demonstration of its autonomous parking capabilities. Equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four 360° cameras, the G700 effortlessly navigated tight parking spaces, executing perfect maneuvers without any driver input. This feature addresses one of the most common pain points for urban drivers, promising to make parking stress-free and effortless.

Rumors about the G700, have only heightened anticipation for its global debut, scheduled for September in the UAE. The vehicle’s combination of luxury, intelligence, and off-road prowess positions it as a potential trailblazer in the premium SUV segment.





（Pictures of the test ride site of G700）

Global Rollout and Future Prospects

The T1 and T2 i-DM are already making waves in the Middle East, with plans for rapid expansion into Africa, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS region. JETOUR’s multi-technology strategy—encompassing traditional fuel, hybrid, and cutting-edge intelligent systems—underscores its commitment to catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

From the T1 (lite off-road SUV), to the T2 i-DM (travel hybrid SUV), and further to the G700 (premium all-terrain SUV), JETOUR is showcasing its strategy, which is off-road specialization, hybridization, and intelligent innovation to the world. By seamlessly blending innovation with practicality, JETOUR is redefining the boundaries of adventure travel. What was once a niche pursuit reserved for the few is now becoming an accessible and enjoyable everyday experience for families around the world.

According to recent reports, the G700 is set to make its global debut in the UAE in the last quarter of this year. We will closely monitor the global rollout of these models and look forward to their arrival in local markets.

