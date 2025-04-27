Soli Corbelle Art Expands Advisory Services for Art Investment and Collection Management

Soli Corbelle, Founder, Soli Corbelle Art

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soli Corbelle Art , founded by art advisor Soli Corbelle , is pleased to announce its suite of enhanced advisory services designed to support private collectors, family offices, and institutions in integrating fine art into diversified investment strategies. Recognized for its expertise in Post-War and Contemporary art, Soli Corbelle Art applies rigorous market analysis and personalized curatorial insight to help clients preserve wealth and enrich cultural legacies. With over 18 years of experience in the Post-War and Contemporary art markets, the firm combines institutional rigor with bespoke service to meet the evolving needs of discerning collectors.Amid economic and political uncertainty, fine art has become a beacon of stability for investors seeking alternative assets. As global demand grows, art has emerged as a resilient asset class, demonstrating consistent appreciation and offering protection against market volatility. Historically, blue-chip artworks have withstood market fluctuations while delivering both cultural resonance and financial value. Rarity and universal appeal further underscore art’s enduring strength, yet effective navigation of provenance, valuation and emerging trends demands specialist knowledge. Soli Corbelle Art leverages deep expertise in these areas to guide acquisitions, manage collections and structure estate plans that safeguard both financial and cultural interests.“We believe that collecting art is a deliberate act that combines aesthetic passion with strategic vision,” says Soli Corbelle, founder and principal advisor. “Our mission is to partner with collectors at every stage, ensuring that each acquisition aligns with their goals and contributes to a meaningful narrative for future generations.”Drawing on the founder’s early career engagements with Sotheby’s, Phillips, and leading international galleries, the firm applies institutional best practices to private art advisory , ensuring that clients benefit from rigorous authenticity verification and data-driven market assessment. Enhanced digital portfolio tools now allow clients to monitor their collections in real time, track market performance, and receive bespoke reports on emerging trends.The expanded service offering includes:• Market Intelligence & Acquisition Strategy: Tailored research and sourcing of blue-chip and emerging works, executed with discretion through private sales and auction representation.• Collection Management & Appraisals: Comprehensive cataloguing, condition reporting, insurance coordination, and accurate valuations to optimize lending and financing opportunities.• Estate Planning & Philanthropy: Structuring seamless intergenerational transfers and facilitating museum loans or tax-advantaged donations to maximize both cultural impact and financial benefits.• Curated Exhibition & Placement Services: Leveraging partnerships with global institutions to arrange loans, exhibitions, and site-specific installations.Soli Corbelle Art’s collaborative approach is underpinned by an extensive global network of galleries, auction houses, and institutional partners. The firm’s commitment to diversity is reflected in its advocacy for underrepresented artists and its support for Latin American and female-identified creators. By combining scholarly research with market acumen, the team fosters inclusive collecting practices that enrich the broader art ecosystem.For more information, please visit www.solicorbelleart.com About Soli Corbelle ArtSoli Corbelle Art is a bespoke art advisory firm based in New York City. Founded in 2019, the firm specializes in Post-War and Contemporary art, offering tailored services in acquisitions, collection management, appraisals, estate planning, and cultural placement. With a commitment to integrity, discretion, and diversity, Soli Corbelle Art provides clients worldwide with strategic guidance, market insights, and unparalleled access to rare artworks and institutional opportunities.

