Mike Ferguson and Cody Renee Cameron

A female-led reimagining of a Bram Stoker classic.

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive First Look at Dracula Eternal featuring Mike Ferguson (VHS Beyond,The Flood), Cody Renee Cameron (The Mayans), LeeAnne Bauer (When It Rains in LA), and Denise Milfort (Dead on Arrival) in this Classic horror tale .David Mitch Parks (Blackout) rejoins Mike Ferguson and LeeAnne Bauer from “When it rains in LA” and Mike Ferguson and Cody Renee Cameron from “Porterville”, as the cinematographer for Dracula Eternal.A woman’s idyllic summer is shattered when her best friend falls ill, her fiance vanishes, and she’s drawn into a terrifying battle against an ancient evil in this modern re-imagining of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.Directed by Alan SmithyProduced by Hail Adams and Michael JoyDistribution by CCSSales by Vista Film Sales

Dracula Eternal Official Trailer 2025 - Mike Ferguson Cody Renee Cameron LeeAnne Bauer

