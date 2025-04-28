HanaCon 2025 Brings Anime, Art, and Asian Pop Culture to Life in the DMV

Colorful cosplayers light up the stage during HanaCon’s high-energy cosplay contest. rtists and creators showcase their stunning works in HanaCon’s vibrant Artist Alley.

Experience the Ultimate Fandom Adventure at HanaCon!

HanaCon is more than just a convention—it's a celebration of creativity, culture, and community,” — HanaCon

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HanaCon is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Anime, Art, and Asian Pop Culture Convention, set to energize the Baltimore-Washington metro area this summer! Fans of anime, cosplay, gaming, and Asian pop culture are invited to join a day packed with immersive experiences, special guests, live entertainment, and creative celebrations.HanaCon 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland.Conveniently located in a vibrant downtown surrounded by restaurants, shops, and easily accessible public transportation, the venue is the perfect home for a day-long adventure for fans of all ages.________________________________________Event DetailsLocation:Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910(Note: GPS may list as 8525 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910)Date:Saturday, June 7, 2025________________________________________Ticket InformationPrices valid through June 3, 2025. Add $5 for at-the-door registration.• VIP Patron Badge: $75 — Includes all adult badge benefits, exclusive swag, and a VIP-only Maid Café session. Limited quantities available.• Adult (18+): $45 — Save 15% when purchasing 5 or more tickets.• Continuing Education Badge: $40 — For students in college, trade school, or alternative education (proof required).• Public Servant Badge: $40 — For educators, healthcare workers, military, nonprofit workers, and government employees (proof required).• Youth/Teen (13–17): $30 — Must display Youth/Teen ribbon; adult required at registration.• Group Youth/Teen (13–17): $25 — Group rate for 10+ youth; one free chaperone per 10 participants.• Child (6–12): $20 — Must be accompanied by an adult.• Child (5 and under): Free — Must be accompanied by an adult.________________________________________Official Hotel PartnerCourtyard by Marriott Silver Spring Downtown8506 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910Enjoy special HanaCon rates just steps from the action and near the Metro!• Double Room: $179 + tax• King Room: $159 + taxBooking Dates: June 5–June 9, 2025Last Day to Book: May 8, 2025Reserve early to secure your room!________________________________________What Awaits You at HanaCon 2025: A Celebration of Anime, Art, and Culture!From cosplay contests and anime screenings to cultural showcases and creator workshops, HanaCon promises a full day of immersive fun for fans of all ages.Programming highlights include:• Live performances• Gaming lounge• Creator workshops• Maid Café experience• Makers market• Free cosplay photo sessions• Artist Alley• And much more!________________________________________Featured GuestsMeet some of the most exciting voices, artists, and creators from the world of anime, gaming, and pop culture, including:• Anairis Quiñones — Voice Actor (My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen 0)• Tiana Camacho — Voice Actor (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Street Fighter Games)• Martha Harms — Voice Actor (Borderlands, Pokémon, Assassination Classroom)• Mark Kistler — Emmy Award-Winning Artist (PBS’s Imagination Station)• Jeff Brennan — Animator and Comicbook Artist (Courage the Cowardly Dog, Bart Simpson Comics)• Tranquil Ashes — Cosplayer, MC, Community Builder• Fire Lily, ChibiTifa, Jinafiire, VIOLETTEVERSE — Cosplay Contest Judges• Justin UM — Guest Comedian• DJ TaylorSenpai — Guest DJ• DestinyDolls Photography — Official Event Photographer________________________________________Celebrate with Us!Don’t miss the First HanaCon Celebration Party — an all-ages bash featuring music, cosplay, and high-energy entertainment to kick off a new tradition of fandom and fun!________________________________________Stay ConnectedFor full event details, ticket information, and programming updates, visit www.hanaconanime.com Follow HanaCon on social media at https://linktr.ee/HanaCon for guest announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive giveaways!________________________________________About HanaConHanaCon is an anime, arts, and Asian pop culture convention built on creativity, inclusion, and community. Whether you're a lifelong fan or attending your first-ever convention, HanaCon offers a welcoming space to connect, create, and celebrate the best of fandom culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

