Studies Uncover Hidden Urologic Risks—How Water, Chemicals and Everyday Exposures Impact Urinary Health

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundbreaking research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas is shining a spotlight on the hidden environmental factors influencing urinary health.

New studies reveal compelling links between local water quality and kidney stone burden, investigate the impact of electronic cigarette use on urinary carcinogen levels and explore associations between urologic cancers and exposures to microplastics, PFAS chemicals and arsenic in drinking water. Together, these findings underscore the urgent need to better understand how everyday environmental exposures may contribute to the risk of developing kidney stones and urologic cancers.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on toxins from April 26 to 29. Brian Inouye, MD, a reconstructive urologist at Albany Medical Health System, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“Urologists spend a lot of time treating and understanding why people get urologic cancers,” Dr. Inouye said. “For example, we know there is an association between smoking cigarettes and bladder cancer, which is why we encourage all our smoking patients to do their best to stop. However, there are many carcinogens that are in our everyday environment. These five studies examine if there are other toxins that we may unknowingly encounter in our society that may also increase our chance of having a urologic cancer.”

The following abstracts are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

