Conolidine Under Review: GDR Labs Natural OTC CONOCB2 Pain Relief

The actual cost of chronic pain and why common medications often fail to deliver safe, lasting relief

How Conolidine, a naturally occurring compound from the crepe jasmine plant, is gaining attention for its potential in drug-free pain management

What makes GDR Labs’ CONOCB2 formulation unique, including Sub Nano technology and piperine-enhanced absorption

How the supplement works in the body, what science says so far, and what customers are reporting

Complete pricing breakdown, liquidation details, and how to purchase before inventory is gone

Important disclaimers, usage guidelines, and who should consider this natural pain relief supplement

TL;DR Summary

As chronic pain continues to affect millions globally, demand is rising for alternatives to traditional opioids and NSAIDs. Conolidine CONOCB2, a plant-derived, non-opioid painkiller developed by GDR Labs, offers a natural pain relief supplement that is non-addictive and fast-acting. This article reviews the science behind Conolidine, how GDR Labs uses advanced SubNano delivery systems to enhance its effect, and why this over-the-counter supplement may be a compelling option for those seeking drug-free discomfort support. With GDR Labs announcing a final liquidation sale, readers will also find complete purchasing and refund details, plus real-world user feedback. This is not a medical product, and results vary—consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplement.

Introduction: The Pain Relief Dilemma

Pain, in its many forms, remains one of the most common and debilitating health challenges people face today. Whether it's occasional discomfort after physical activity or persistent, daily pain tied to aging or chronic conditions, millions are seeking alternatives to conventional medications. The unfortunate truth is that many pain relief options, especially opioids and over-the-counter drugs, come with unwanted risks—from addiction and dependency to digestive damage and long-term organ stress.

Amidst this growing frustration, people are turning toward natural, plant-based alternatives that offer support without the baggage. One of the most promising solutions to emerge in recent years is Conolidine, a naturally occurring alkaloid found in the crepe jasmine plant (Tabernaemontana divaricata).

Unlike conventional painkillers that suppress symptoms through chemically driven mechanisms, Conolidine CONOCB2 by GDR Labs delivers a non-opioid approach designed to support the body's natural processes for discomfort management. Engineered with SubNano technology and combined with bioavailability enhancers like piperine, this unique formulation has quickly gained traction among those seeking natural pain relief supplements that are non-addictive, fast-acting, and easy to take.

As demand for drug-free solutions rises and awareness grows around the dangers of traditional options, GDR Labs CONOCB2 is entering the spotlight as a standout product in the OTC pain relief space.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not offer medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or wellness routine.

Understanding the User’s Pain Points

The Modern Pain Crisis

Persistent pain—whether in the back, joints, muscles, or nerves—is no longer a problem limited to age. Studies suggest that over 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, affecting everything from sleep and mobility to mood and overall quality of life. For many, over-the-counter medications are no longer effective, while prescription opioids pose risks of dependency, withdrawal, and long-term harm.

People living with pain often feel stuck: either continue using medications with mounting side effects or endure the discomfort in silence. The search for a non-opioid painkiller that actually helps without compromising health has never been more urgent.

Why Traditional Pain Relief Falls Short

Pain medications are often reactive—they mask discomfort rather than address underlying causes. This can lead to a dangerous cycle of overuse and tolerance, especially with opioids or NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). These drugs, though widely used, come with warnings about kidney strain, liver damage, gastrointestinal bleeding, and even cardiovascular risk with prolonged use.

Disclaimer: These observations are based on public health data and educational content. Always consult your physician before stopping or changing any pain management approach.

Furthermore, many users complain of plateauing effects. What worked for minor discomfort may offer little support when the pain becomes more severe or long-lasting.

The Unspoken Costs of Chronic Pain

What’s often overlooked are the non-physical consequences of living in pain:

Emotional fatigue and mood instability

Sleep disruption contributes to a vicious cycle of worsening symptoms

Loss of productivity, affecting careers and financial security

, affecting careers and financial security Social withdrawal, isolation, and reduced quality of life

People don’t just want temporary relief—they’re seeking sustainable, natural pain relief supplements that are free from the dangers of synthetic compounds. They want something that works without making them feel sedated, foggy, or dependent.

What Users Are Actually Looking For

Consumers today are more educated than ever. They want:

A plant-based pain relief option that supports the body naturally

option that supports the body naturally A non-addictive formula that doesn’t create dependency

that doesn’t create dependency A fast-acting, easy-to-use format that integrates into daily life

format that integrates into daily life Transparency in sourcing, science, and customer protections

A natural alternative to opioids that doesn’t require a prescription

This is where Conolidine CONOCB2 from GDR Labs enters the picture—not as a cure, but as a serious contender in the evolution of pain support supplements.

What is Conolidine?

The Botanical Origin of Conolidine

Conolidine is a naturally occurring indole alkaloid extracted from the flowering shrub Tabernaemontana divaricata, more commonly known as the crepe jasmine plant. Native to Southeast Asia and parts of India, this plant has a long history of use in traditional wellness practices, particularly for calming and soothing the body.

In recent years, modern researchers have taken a closer look at Conolidine, exploring its potential role in influencing the body's pain pathways—without the addictive risks associated with synthetic medications. This naturally derived compound is now emerging as a key ingredient in several natural pain relief supplements.

How Conolidine May Work in the Body

Unlike opioids, which bind aggressively to classic opioid receptors in the brain and nervous system, Conolidine appears to take a different path. Preliminary research suggests it may interact with ACKR3/CXCR7, a regulatory receptor that some scientists believe could modulate the body's internal opioid system indirectly. This would indicate that Conolidine helps the body "reset" how it perceives pain—though more studies are needed to confirm this pathway fully.

In addition to its receptor-based activity, Conolidine does not appear to cause sedation or euphoria, making it particularly attractive as a non-opioid painkiller alternative.

Disclaimer: These insights are based on emerging research. Conolidine is not a prescription medication and should not be considered a replacement for clinical therapies.

Why the Buzz Around "Nature's Morphine"?

Conolidine has earned the nickname "Nature's Morphine" in some wellness circles—not because it behaves like morphine chemically, but because users and researchers alike are intrigued by its ability to provide pain relief support without the dependency, drowsiness, or high associated with traditional opioids.

The excitement also stems from its natural origin. As a plant-based alkaloid, Conolidine fits within the growing consumer demand for holistic, botanical approaches to health that avoid the harsh synthetic components often found in OTC medications.

From Tradition to Innovation

What began as a traditional remedy has evolved into a modern supplement category. Thanks to advanced extraction techniques and formulation improvements—such as the use of SubNano delivery systems and piperine-enhanced absorption—Conolidine is now available in convenient, fast-acting formats like CONOCB2, designed for sublingual use.

This positions Conolidine as more than just a historical curiosity—it's a forward-thinking solution in the evolving conversation about natural pain support.

Meet CONOCB2 by GDR Labs

A Precision-Engineered Pain Relief Supplement

CONOCB2 by GDR Labs is a next-generation natural pain relief supplement built around one primary goal: to support the body’s natural discomfort-regulating systems without relying on conventional pharmaceuticals. Conolidine is at the heart of this formula, but the innovation doesn’t stop there.

What makes CONOCB2 unique isn’t just the ingredient—it’s how the ingredient is delivered. Using SubNano technology, the formula is designed for enhanced absorption and rapid onset through a sublingual (under-the-tongue) dropper system. This delivery method bypasses the digestive tract, helping the active compounds enter the bloodstream more efficiently.

Disclaimer: Sublingual delivery may improve absorption based on general supplement science. Results may vary from person to person.

Key Features That Set CONOCB2 Apart

Non-opioid painkiller alternative with no addictive properties

with no addictive properties Liquid formula designed for fast sublingual absorption

designed for fast sublingual absorption Enhanced with piperine , a natural compound known to support bioavailability

, a natural compound known to support bioavailability No prescription is required , making it accessible over-the-counter

, making it accessible over-the-counter Manufactured and distributed by GDR Labs, a company specializing in holistic pain support products

Unlike traditional pills or topical creams, CONOCB2 offers a drop-based format that users report is simple, quick, and convenient. It can be taken anywhere—before bed, after a workout, or as needed during the day—without the complications of pills, powders, or hard-to-swallow capsules.

What’s Inside the Bottle?

Each bottle of CONOCB2 includes:

A clinically balanced concentration of liquid Conolidine

Piperine to help enhance absorption

to help enhance absorption Natural carrier ingredients for rapid distribution

Zero artificial colors, binders, or preservatives

The formula is free of caffeine, gluten, soy, GMOs, and major allergens—aligning with consumer expectations for clean, plant-based formulations.

How SubNano Technology Enhances Absorption

The SubNano delivery system refers to the tiny particle size of the active ingredients. By reducing the particle size to a microscopic level, the compound may become more bioavailable—meaning the body can recognize and use it more efficiently.

This method may also lead to faster onset, which is particularly valuable for people looking for immediate discomfort support during flare-ups or high-stress periods.

Disclaimer: While sublingual delivery and particle-size reduction are supported in general supplement science, CONOCB2’s claims have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease.

Designed for the Health-Conscious Consumer

As a modern alternative to synthetic medications, CONOCB2 is:

Non-habit forming

Non-sedating

Available without a doctor’s visit

Backed by real user testimonials and protected by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee

From the formulation to the packaging, GDR Labs emphasizes a user-friendly, transparent approach. It empowers consumers to take control of their pain in a way that aligns with their lifestyle and values.

Scientific Backing and Consumer Insights

What the Science Says About Conolidine

Although Conolidine has only recently entered mainstream awareness, the scientific community has begun exploring its unique properties with serious interest. Initial studies have investigated its potential for modulating pain through non-traditional pathways—specifically via interaction with the ACKR3/CXCR7 receptor, a target believed to regulate opioid activity within the body without acting as a classic opioid agonist.

Unlike common pain medications that flood the body with artificial substances, Conolidine may instead influence internal signaling systems to support a natural discomfort response. This is one of the reasons why it’s often described in the wellness world as a non-opioid painkiller—though it must be noted that this is a functional descriptor, not a pharmaceutical classification.

Disclaimer: Research into Conolidine’s mechanisms is ongoing. These findings are preliminary and should not be interpreted as medical claims or definitive outcomes. This supplement is not FDA-approved for treating or curing any condition.

Emerging studies have also highlighted Conolidine’s potential to act without producing tolerance or withdrawal symptoms, which distinguishes it from many synthetic drugs. However, further clinical trials are necessary to confirm these results across larger populations.

Real People, Real Feedback

While scientific validation is essential, the firsthand accounts from individuals who have used GDR Labs CONOCB2 as part of their wellness routine are equally compelling. Many users have described:

A noticeable reduction in occasional aches and daily discomfort

Improved physical flexibility and freedom of movement

Better sleep quality, especially among those who struggle due to nighttime pain

A sense of mental calm without the drowsiness commonly caused by prescription medications

These testimonials come from a wide range of individuals—including seniors seeking joint relief, athletes recovering from strain, and professionals managing stress-related muscle tension.

Disclaimer: User experiences are subjective and not guaranteed. Results vary depending on individual physiology and lifestyle factors.

Why Testimonials Matter in the Pain Relief Space

Pain is inherently personal. That’s why testimonials provide crucial insights for potential users evaluating any natural pain relief supplement. Many customers report that Conolidine CONOCB2 helped them break free from over-the-counter dependence or reduce the need for conventional products that come with side effects.

In this environment of increasing skepticism around big pharmaceutical solutions, products that offer transparent sourcing, honest customer feedback, and clear usage expectations are gaining trust—and CONOCB2 fits that model.

Transparency in Formulation and Results

One of GDR Labs' strengths is its commitment to transparency. The company provides clear labeling, robust refund protections, and a simple, sublingual delivery method, all of which contribute to customers' overall satisfaction.

This consumer-first approach isn’t just good ethics—it’s also good marketing. Users today search for terms like:

Conolidine supplement reviews

CONOCB2 effectiveness

Best non-opioid pain relief

Natural alternatives to pain meds

By delivering a product that aligns with these search intents, GDR Labs is securing its reputation in the wellness space.

Why CONOCB2 Stands Out From Other Alternatives

A Market Full of Pain Relief Options—But Few Real Solutions

In today’s health market, pain relief options are abundant. From over-the-counter NSAIDs to prescription opioids and popular natural supplements like CBD, the choices can feel overwhelming. But while many of these solutions promise fast or lasting relief, few deliver without a cost—whether in terms of side effects, dependency, or limited effectiveness.

GDR Labs CONOCB2 was created to bridge these gaps. Designed as a non-opioid painkiller alternative, it stands apart through its advanced formulation, natural sourcing, and fast-acting sublingual delivery. For individuals seeking a natural pain relief supplement that’s free from pharmaceutical drawbacks, CONOCB2 presents a forward-thinking option grounded in both plant science and innovation.

Comparing CONOCB2 to CBD, NSAIDs, and Opioids

Unlike traditional pain medications, CONOCB2 contains no synthetic drugs, sedatives, or harsh chemicals. Unlike opioids, it does not pose a risk of addiction or tolerance. Unlike NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, it does not carry warnings about long-term risks to the stomach, kidneys, or cardiovascular system. While CBD has gained popularity as a natural option, it can be unpredictable in effect, dosage, and sourcing—often with inconsistencies in absorption or response.

In contrast, CONOCB2 offers:

A plant-based solution formulated around Conolidine , a naturally occurring botanical compound

, a naturally occurring botanical compound A non-addictive experience, with no withdrawal or dependency reported by users

A fast-acting liquid delivery system that begins absorbing under the tongue

No prescription requirement, making it accessible to adults nationwide

Clarity of mind during use, as the product is non-psychoactive and non-sedating

This combination of benefits positions CONOCB2 as a standout among natural alternatives to conventional pain relief.

Disclaimer: These observations are based on publicly available information and user feedback. Individual results vary. CONOCB2 is not a medical treatment and is not FDA-approved for disease diagnosis, treatment, or prevention.

Why CONOCB2 Is Different—and Why It Matters

Several innovations set CONOCB2 apart from the average supplement:

Sublingual Delivery with SubNano Technology

CONOCB2 uses a sublingual dropper, which allows the active ingredient to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream via mucosal membranes. This avoids breakdown in the digestive tract, which is often a limiting factor in other oral supplements. GDR Labs's SubNano technology is engineered to reduce the particle size of Conolidine, potentially improving bioavailability and speed of action.

Piperine for Enhanced Absorption

To further support uptake, CONOCB2 includes piperine, a compound naturally found in black pepper. Piperine has been shown to enhance the absorption of specific nutrients and compounds, making the Conolidine in CONOCB2 more readily available to the body.

Focused, Minimalist Formula

Rather than overwhelming the user with multi-ingredient blends, CONOCB2 focuses on doing one thing well: delivering Conolidine in a highly bioavailable format with minimal additives and no unnecessary fillers. This allows users to evaluate its effects with clarity and consistency.

Zero Risk of Sedation or Dependency

Unlike opioids, CONOCB2 does not impair alertness or cause drowsiness. Users frequently report that they can remain mentally sharp and physically active after use. For many, this makes it an ideal daytime solution for managing occasional discomfort.

Disclaimer: While users have reported positive experiences, results are not guaranteed and are not intended as evidence of therapeutic effectiveness. Always speak with a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

Added Bonus: EMF Protection Device

With every order, GDR Labs includes a complimentary $100 EMF protection device. Though not directly related to pain relief, this bonus aligns with the lifestyle and values of health-conscious users who are concerned about modern stressors, including electromagnetic fields from personal electronics.

This gesture reinforces the brand’s customer-first philosophy and increases perceived value for those investing in a natural supplement during GDR Labs’ final liquidation event.

Ingredients and How It’s Made

Clean, Targeted, and Purpose-Driven

In a marketplace filled with complex proprietary blends and hard-to-pronounce additives, GDR Labs CONOCB2 stands out for its simplicity and intentionality. Rather than masking pain with synthetic agents or using overloaded formulations, this natural pain relief supplement relies on a streamlined ingredient profile designed to deliver results with clarity, consistency, and confidence.

The formula centers around Conolidine, the key botanical alkaloid extracted from the crepe jasmine plant (Tabernaemontana divaricata). It is supported by only a few carefully selected co-ingredients—each one chosen to enhance the delivery and performance of the primary compound.

Core Ingredients in CONOCB2

Conolidine (Active Botanical Alkaloid)

Sourced from a flowering plant native to tropical regions, Conolidine is the foundation of CONOCB2. It is not a synthetic chemical or lab-created opioid alternative. Instead, it is a natural compound with a growing body of research exploring its potential role in regulating discomfort via the body’s internal pain response systems.

Preliminary studies suggest it may work through novel receptor pathways such as ACKR3/CXCR7, which are believed to influence the way the body manages its pain signals.

Disclaimer: Scientific understanding of Conolidine is ongoing, and no definitive claims of therapeutic action are made. This supplement is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition.

Piperine (Absorption Enhancer)

To maximize the body’s ability to absorb and utilize Conolidine, piperine—a natural extract from black pepper—is included. Piperine is widely studied for its role in increasing the bioavailability of herbal compounds and nutrients. Its presence in CONOCB2 is designed to enhance absorption when used sublingually.

Purified Water (Carrier Base)

The formula is delivered in a liquid sublingual dropper format, using purified water as the base. This allows for smooth application under the tongue and supports even distribution of the active ingredient for better uptake.

Minimal Stabilizers (Free from Fillers and Additives)

There are no synthetic binders, preservatives, or artificial colors in the CONOCB2 formulation. The goal is purity—delivering a high-impact compound in its most bioavailable and clean format.

This plant-based pain relief solution contains:

No caffeine

No gluten

No soy

No animal products

No GMOs

No common allergens

The minimalist approach enhances not only transparency but also digestibility and consumer trust.

SubNano Technology: Engineered for Absorption

A standout aspect of the formula is its use of SubNano technology. This refers to the micro-sizing of particles into ultra-small dimensions—measured in nanometers—which may help improve how quickly and thoroughly the active ingredients are absorbed into the bloodstream when administered sublingually.

This method circumvents the digestive system, which often delays or impairs the absorption of traditional oral supplements. By applying drops directly under the tongue, users may feel support faster, which is especially valuable for addressing occasional or chronic discomfort during the day or night.

Disclaimer: While SubNano delivery is a well-regarded concept in supplement formulation, claims regarding onset speed or absorption efficiency are generalized and not specific to every user.

Quality Manufacturing from GDR Labs

All CONOCB2 products are manufactured under strict quality control standards to ensure product consistency and safety. Each batch is inspected for purity and potency, and the company emphasizes transparency in its labeling and customer service practices.

Unlike many wellness products sold through vague third-party sources, CONOCB2 is distributed directly through secure.tryconolidine.com, which provides complete purchasing and refund details. This reduces the risk of counterfeit products or misleading claims—two issues that continue to plague the supplement industry at large.

Who Is It For?

Designed for the Millions Seeking a Different Kind of Relief

CONOCB2 by GDR Labs isn’t just a supplement—it’s an intentional response to one of the most underserved needs in health today: safe, accessible, and non-opioid pain support. While it’s not a cure or a treatment for any diagnosed condition, it offers a natural way to support the body’s discomfort response using a plant-derived compound that’s both convenient and non-sedating.

So, who should consider trying it?

1. Adults Managing Daily or Age-Related Discomfort

For many adults—especially those over 40—pain isn’t a passing inconvenience. It becomes a steady presence in daily life, often impacting joints, muscles, and overall movement. This group typically wants:

Something natural

Something that doesn’t create dependency

Something that helps them stay active without grogginess

For these individuals, CONOCB2 offers a plant-based pain relief solution that doesn’t rely on synthetic chemicals or prescriptions.

Disclaimer: CONOCB2 is not a substitute for medical diagnosis or care. Individuals experiencing chronic pain should always consult a physician first.

2. Former Opioid Users Seeking Natural Alternatives

A growing number of people are moving away from prescription opioids, either due to personal concerns or healthcare provider recommendations. But they still need support—especially for lingering discomfort or flare-ups.

These users are often looking for:

A non-opioid painkiller that still works

that still works A product that doesn’t fog the mind or trigger withdrawal symptoms

A fast-acting supplement that fits into a sober or medication-limited lifestyle

CONOCB2’s non-addictive, non-psychoactive formula fits this need with clarity and ease of use.

3. Fitness Enthusiasts and Athletes with Muscle Tension or Inflammation

Whether it’s post-workout soreness or old injury flare-ups, active individuals often seek support that allows them to recover without interfering with performance. Pills can be harsh on the stomach, and topical creams may be short-lived or messy.

CONOCB2 provides:

A fast-acting, sublingual option that fits into a gym bag

that fits into a gym bag No artificial stimulants or sedatives

An adaptable formula that can be taken day or night

Its portability and liquid format make it a favorite among active users who are looking for natural inflammation support to complement a clean lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This product is not intended to treat injuries or acute inflammation. Athletes with persistent issues should consult a qualified sports medicine provider.

4. Professionals and Parents Needing Functionality Without Fog

Some people can’t afford to feel drowsy. Whether they’re managing a household or overseeing a team of employees, they need focus, clarity, and full mental capacity—alongside occasional pain relief support.

This group appreciates that CONOCB2 is:

Free from mind-altering effects

Non-habit forming

Easy to integrate into a structured daily routine

Because the drops are odorless and colorless, they can be taken discreetly—even during a busy workday or on the go.

How to Use CONOCB2 for Best Results

Simple, Targeted Relief—One Drop at a Time

One of the defining features of GDR Labs CONOCB2 is its simplicity of use. With so many supplements requiring multiple pills, special timing, or restrictive cycles, CONOCB2 offers a refreshing contrast. It’s a sublingual liquid formula delivered via dropper under the tongue—engineered for convenience and fast absorption.

This form of administration is especially valued by users who want quick support without the digestive delay of traditional capsules or tablets.

Recommended Usage

GDR Labs provides easy-to-follow usage instructions to ensure consistency and maximize results. While individual needs may vary, general use involves:

Placing the recommended number of drops directly under the tongue

Holding the liquid for 30–60 seconds before swallowing

Take once or twice daily or as needed, depending on your unique situation

Because of the sublingual delivery method, absorption begins in the mucous membranes, which may support a faster onset than swallowing pills.

Disclaimer: Always follow label directions. If you have questions about dosage or timing, speak with a healthcare provider familiar with supplement use.

Best Times to Take CONOCB2

The flexibility of CONOCB2 makes it easy to tailor to your routine. Based on user feedback, here are some common usage strategies:

Morning use : For proactive daytime support during busy or physically demanding days

: For proactive daytime support during busy or physically demanding days Evening use : To wind down after long hours or to ease into a more comfortable night’s rest

: To wind down after long hours or to ease into a more comfortable night’s rest As-needed use: When discomfort spikes due to exertion, poor posture, weather changes, or stress

It can be used with or without food and does not require cycling or stacking with other supplements.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Drops

To make sure you’re using CONOCB2 to its fullest potential, consider the following tips:

1. Store it Properly

Keep the bottle in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. There’s no need to refrigerate it but avoid exposing it to heat or humidity.

2. Be Consistent

As with any supplement, consistency matters. Taking CONOCB2 regularly may help your body better adapt to its natural support mechanisms over time.

3. Track Your Response

Consider keeping a short daily journal where you log the following:

Time of use

Perceived effects (mobility, sleep, discomfort levels)

Lifestyle variables (exercise, stress, diet)

Tracking helps personalize your experience and identify the best times and amounts for your body.

4. Pair with Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle Habits

Many users combine CONOCB2 with other natural strategies for supporting wellness, such as:

Hydration and balanced nutrition

Gentle stretching or yoga

Reducing screen time or blue light exposure before bed

Applying heat or ice when appropriate

Disclaimer: These suggestions are general wellness tips and are not meant to treat or cure any condition. Consult a professional for individualized guidance.

Business & Purchasing Details

Limited-Time Opportunity: GDR Labs Final Liquidation

GDR Labs, the company behind CONOCB2, has officially announced a final liquidation of all remaining inventory. This decision means that once current supplies are sold, CONOCB2 will no longer be manufactured or available through retail channels. While this adds urgency, it also offers customers a unique opportunity to secure premium wellness support at a significant discount.

During this liquidation phase, all orders are eligible for deep markdowns, bonus gifts, and 90-day refund protections. Whether you’re trying CONOCB2 for the first time or stocking up for long-term use, this is the final chance to access one of the most advanced plant-based pain relief supplements on the market.

Current Pricing and Discounts

Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down during this limited-time event:

1 Bottle (30-day supply) : Reduced from $120 to $29

: Reduced from $120 to 3-Bottle and 5-Bottle Packages : Further discounted, with each unit priced even lower

: Further discounted, with each unit priced even lower Free Shipping : Available for all orders, including international destinations

: Available for all orders, including international destinations Bonus Gift Included: A $100 EMF protection device is included with every purchase

Most Popular: Three Bottles + Free Shipping

Total Price: $87

$87 Price per Bottle: $29

$29 Retail Value: $360

$360 You Save: $273

$273 Free Shipping: Included

Included Free $91 Gift Card: Included

Included Best For: Ongoing support with moderate savings

This is the most popular bundle due to its balance of quantity and affordability. You receive three bottles at a significant discount and free extras, making it ideal for users looking to maintain consistent use over a longer period.

Six Bottles + Free Shipping

Total Price: $174

$174 Price per Bottle: $29

$29 Retail Value: $720

$720 You Save: $546

$546 Free Shipping: Included

Included Free $91 Gift Card: Included

Included Best For: Extended use or sharing with family

This mid-tier bundle is for those committed to long-term wellness or managing chronic discomfort. It provides deep savings and guarantees a steady supply without reordering frequently.

Twelve Bottles (Limited Availability)

Total Price: $324

$324 Price per Bottle: $27

$27 Retail Value: $1,440

$1,440 You Save: $1,116

$1,116 Free Shipping: Included

Included Free $91 Gift Card: Included

Included Best For: Maximum savings and inventory security

The best deal in terms of per-bottle cost, this package is ideal for bulk buyers who want to secure supply for the long haul at the lowest price. Note that this option is limited in availability.

This combination of savings added value and flexible quantities makes the offer ideal for both first-time and returning customers.

Risk-Free Trial with 90-Day Guarantee

To remove any hesitation, GDR Labs offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on all CONOCB2 orders. If you try the product and feel it doesn’t meet your expectations, you can return it—even if the bottles are partially used—for a full refund, no questions asked.

This policy is part of the company’s commitment to transparent, ethical supplement marketing. It ensures customers can explore the potential benefits of Conolidine CONOCB2 without financial risk.

Disclaimer: Always retain proof of purchase and follow the official return instructions provided on the website. Refund policies are subject to terms and conditions.

GameDay Ready Product Tester Program

As part of its final launch phase, GDR Labs is also offering a GameDay Ready Product Tester Program. Under this program, you can:

Try CONOCB2 for 30 days

If you don’t see personal benefit, claim a $100 store credit toward another product

This shows GDR Labs’ confidence in their formulation and reinforces their consumer-first values.

How to Order

Ordering is simple, secure, and direct:

Visit the official site : secure.tryconolidine.com

: Select your preferred bottle package

Complete checkout with encrypted payment processing

Orders ship quickly, with tracking included

By purchasing through the official channel, buyers receive:

Authentic GDR Labs CONOCB2

Active warranty and refund eligibility

Access to support and follow-up programs

Peace of mind knowing the product is genuine and safely handled

Important Reminder About Final Inventory

Due to the final liquidation, inventory is not expected to last. Once sold out, CONOCB2 will be permanently discontinued. This is not a marketing tactic—it’s a public, confirmed closure of GDR Labs’ operations. If you’ve been considering trying this non-opioid painkiller alternative, this window may be the last chance to experience its potential firsthand.

Safety, Disclaimers, and Transparency

Not a Drug, Not a Cure—A Natural Support Option

Users need to understand precisely what CONOCB2 is—and what it is not. While this natural pain relief supplement is built around the promising compound Conolidine, it is not a pharmaceutical drug and is not regulated or approved by the FDA for the treatment, cure, or prevention of any medical condition.

Instead, CONOCB2 is positioned as a plant-based alternative intended to support the body’s normal response to occasional discomfort. It does not replace medical advice, nor is it designed to treat underlying causes of disease.

Disclaimer: CONOCB2 is a dietary supplement. The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated statements regarding its effects. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Who Should Use Caution

While CONOCB2 is free from known allergens and stimulants, certain groups should still speak with a healthcare provider before use:

Individuals with chronic medical conditions or taking prescription medications

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals

Anyone with a history of sensitivity to supplements or herbal compounds

Supplement interactions and sensitivities vary widely from person to person. Even with a plant-based formulation, personalized advice from a licensed professional is always recommended.

Responsible Supplement Use

As with any new supplement, best practices apply:

Start with the lowest effective dosage

Monitor your body’s response during the first week

Keep all products out of reach of children

Discontinue use if any adverse reaction occurs

Using CONOCB2 as directed and with awareness helps ensure a safe and intentional wellness experience.

Commitment to Transparency

What separates GDR Labs from many competitors in the supplement space is its clarity and openness. Unlike companies that obscure their ingredient lists or make unsubstantiated health claims, GDR Labs:

Clearly lists ingredients with sourcing details

Provides upfront refund and return information

Shares verified testimonials without exaggerated claims

Makes its final liquidation timeline public and honest

This culture of transparency builds trust with buyers and reflects a long-term commitment to consumer wellness.

Disclaimer: Testimonials shared on the product website and marketing pages reflect individual experiences and do not represent guaranteed outcomes. Results will vary.

Final Note on Expectations

Supplements are not magic pills. While Conolidine CONOCB2 may support your body’s natural discomfort response, its effects are often gradual and vary depending on individual lifestyle, physiology, and pain levels. The product works best when combined with healthy habits, such as proper hydration, physical activity, and stress management.

For those seeking a non-opioid support option rooted in nature and backed by ethical formulation, CONOCB2 presents a worthwhile consideration—particularly during this final opportunity to order it before the brand discontinues production.

Final Thoughts – Should You Try Conolidine?

Pain is personal. What works for one person might not work for another—and that’s why transparency, safety, and informed choice matter more than ever. In a world where over-the-counter medications often come with warnings and prescription drugs carry risks of dependency, Conolidine CONOCB2 stands out as a promising, non-opioid painkiller alternative for those looking to take a more natural, mindful approach to managing discomfort.

Developed by GDR Labs and formulated with fast-absorbing SubNano technology, CONOCB2 delivers a plant-based pain relief solution designed to work with the body’s mechanisms—not against them. With key enhancements like piperine for bioavailability and sublingual liquid drops for convenience, the supplement is structured for those who want real-world practicality and flexibility in their wellness routine.

Add to that a commitment to clean formulation, zero addictive substances, and a transparent company-wide liquidation offer—and you have a product that isn’t just well-conceived but responsibly offered.

While it’s not a cure, and it’s not meant to replace a doctor’s guidance, Conolidine CONOCB2 may offer meaningful support for:

Adults managing day-to-day joint, muscle, or nerve discomfort

Former opioid users searching for natural alternatives

Athletes and professionals looking for non-sedating, functional support

Anyone seeking a simple, non-addictive, and fast-acting OTC supplement for discomfort relief

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individual results will vary. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medication.

As GDR Labs enters its final chapter and closes inventory for good, this moment offers a rare chance to try Conolidine CONOCB2 at a fraction of its original price—with no subscription model, no pressure, and a full 90-day refund guarantee.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to explore a plant-based pain relief product that prioritizes purity, performance, and transparency—this may be it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Conolidine CONOCB2?

Conolidine CONOCB2 is a natural pain relief supplement developed by GDR Labs. It is formulated to support the body’s natural discomfort regulation system. It features Conolidine, a plant-based alkaloid derived from the crepe jasmine plant (Tabernaemontana divaricata). It is delivered via fast-acting sublingual drops using SubNano technology for enhanced absorption.

Disclaimer: This product is not a medical treatment. Results vary.

How is CONOCB2 different from traditional painkillers?

Unlike opioids or NSAIDs, CONOCB2 does not rely on synthetic compounds or suppressive drug action. It’s a non-opioid painkiller alternative that works with the body’s internal mechanisms and does not produce dependency, sedation, or mental fog. It also does not require a prescription.

Is Conolidine the same as morphine?

No. While some call Conolidine “Nature’s Morphine” because of its potential pain-regulating properties, it is chemically and functionally distinct. Conolidine is a naturally occurring botanical compound with no known addictive or psychoactive effects.

Disclaimer: Early research into Conolidine’s mechanisms is ongoing. It is not classified as a drug.

How do I take CONOCB2?

Place the recommended number of sublingual drops under your tongue, hold for 30–60 seconds, and then swallow. This allows for faster absorption via the mucous membranes. The drops can be taken once or twice daily or as needed.

What are the ingredients in CONOCB2?

The formula includes:

Conolidine (active plant alkaloid)

(active plant alkaloid) Piperine (for enhanced bioavailability)

(for enhanced bioavailability) Purified water as a clean delivery base

as a clean delivery base No caffeine, gluten, soy, GMOs, or artificial preservatives

This minimalist composition makes it an ideal plant-based pain relief option for sensitive users.

Is CONOCB2 addictive?

No. CONOCB2 is non-habit forming and does not contain opioids, stimulants, or any substances known to cause dependence. Users report no withdrawal symptoms or tolerance buildup when using the product as directed.

How quickly does it work?

Many users report feeling support within 30 minutes to a few hours of taking the drops, depending on individual factors such as metabolism, severity of discomfort, and timing. The SubNano technology used in the formula is designed to promote faster onset through improved absorption.

Disclaimer: Response time will vary. This product is not a substitute for medical treatment.

Is CONOCB2 FDA-approved?

CONOCB2 is a dietary supplement and not a drug. As such, it is not subject to FDA approval. However, it is manufactured in facilities that adhere to strict quality standards.

Disclaimer: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Is there a guarantee?

Yes. GDR Labs offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied, you may return your purchase—even used bottles—for a full refund. Additional eligibility terms are detailed on the official website.

Is this product still available?

GDR Labs is permanently closing operations, and CONOCB2 is only available during the brand’s final liquidation sale. Once inventory is gone, it will no longer be manufactured or sold. Orders include free shipping and a $100 bonus EMF protection device.

Where can I buy CONOCB2?

The only official and secure place to purchase Conolidine CONOCB2 is at official website.

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer and Affiliate Disclosure

The content provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment of any kind. The information contained herein is not intended to substitute professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider. Individuals are encouraged to consult with a licensed physician or healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement, dietary program, or health routine.

The product discussed—Conolidine CONOCB2—is a dietary supplement, not a drug, and has not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements made within this article are based on publicly available information, preliminary research, and customer reviews, and should not be interpreted as health claims. Any mention of potential benefits is based solely on anecdotal evidence and general wellness principles. Individual results will vary.

While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, completeness, and reliability of the information at the time of publication, no guarantee is made that the content is free from errors, omissions, or inaccuracies. The publisher, content creators, distributors, and associated syndication partners assume no liability or responsibility for any loss, harm, or adverse consequences arising directly or indirectly from reliance on the information presented herein.

This article may contain affiliate links, which means the publisher or content provider may receive compensation if a product is purchased through the referenced links. This does not influence editorial integrity or product evaluations. Any commissions earned help support the continued creation of independent content.

All trademarks, registered trademarks, product names, and company names or logos mentioned in this article are the property of their respective owners, and their inclusion does not imply endorsement or affiliation.

The publisher and its partners make no guarantees regarding the effectiveness or safety of any product or supplement discussed. Users assume full responsibility for their health decisions, and release all parties involved in the distribution or publication of this article from any and all liability related to the use or misuse of the information provided.

Contact: GDR Labs/CONOCB2 Email: help@gamedayready.com Phone: +1 (629) 276 4922 9:00AM - 5:00PM ET, Monday - Friday

