CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from a Male Community Reentry Program

(LAS VEGAS) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today apprehended Dijon Barber, an incarcerated person who walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program facility on April 12, 2025.

Barber was taken into custody without incident by the North Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is currently housed at a county jail in Nevada awaiting transfer back to California, where he will be placed in a CDCR institution. His case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Barber was received from Los Angeles County on March 18, 2024, to serve a four-year sentence for first-degree robbery, theft/embezzlement from an elder or dependent adult, and grand theft from a person.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement without permission have been apprehended.

Dijon Barber

