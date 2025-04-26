Milwaukee Judge Obstructed Arrest of Illegal Alien Accused of Strangulation, Battery, and Domestic Abuse

WASHINGTON – Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for obstructing the arrest of Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz has illegally entered the U.S. twice.

On April 18, 2025, ICE assisted by deputized FBI law enforcement officials carried out a targeted operation to arrest Ruiz at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected ICE agents away from this criminal illegal alien to obstruct the arrest and try to help him evade arrest. Thankfully, our FBI partners chased down this illegal alien, arrested him and removed him from American communities.

Statement From Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

