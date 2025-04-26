Milwaukee Judge Obstructed Arrest of Illegal Alien Accused of Strangulation, Battery, and Domestic Abuse
WASHINGTON – Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for obstructing the arrest of Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz has illegally entered the U.S. twice.
On April 18, 2025, ICE assisted by deputized FBI law enforcement officials carried out a targeted operation to arrest Ruiz at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.
Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected ICE agents away from this criminal illegal alien to obstruct the arrest and try to help him evade arrest. Thankfully, our FBI partners chased down this illegal alien, arrested him and removed him from American communities.
Statement From Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:
“This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz illegally entered the US twice.
“Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland— but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegal alien from justice is shocking and shameful.
“We are thankful for our partners at the FBI for helping remove this accused criminal from America’s streets.
If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up. That's a promise.”
