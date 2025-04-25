'Where Are You From?' A Painted Plea for American Compassion - Humanity; not handcuffs

The painting depicts 21 individuals—diverse in age, ethnicity, religion, and circumstance—their bodies forming the recognizable silhouette of the United States. Behind them looms a gathering storm, both metaphorical and all too real for many of our neighb

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Where Are You From?" - A Painting That Asks America to Remember Its Soul

In a modestly lit studio amid a divided America, artist Suzon Lucore has created "Where Are You From?" - a 9-by-6-foot canvas that captures the essence of American identity through diversity.

The painting portrays 21 individuals of various ethnicities, religions, ages, and backgrounds forming the silhouette of the United States, with a storm looming behind them - both metaphorical and real for many communities across the nation.

"I started this piece twelve weeks ago, during a particularly contentious news cycle," explains Lucore. "I couldn't stop thinking about families being separated, about people who've built entire lives here suddenly being told they don't belong."

The artwork emerges at a critical moment in American history, as immigration debates reach fever pitch and communities face uncertainty amid discussions of mass deportation policies and challenges to birthright citizenship.

"Almost every American has a migration story," Lucore notes. "Some came by choice, some by force, some fleeing persecution, others seeking opportunity. But very few can claim their families have always been here."

The figures in Lucore's painting tell distinct stories - an elderly woman reminiscent of Ellis Island immigrants, a young professional representing skilled immigrants who fuel American innovation, a farm worker alongside a doctor, and a child separated from family. Their expressions convey a complex mix of hope, determination, fear, and dignity.

Technically, Lucore employs a palette that shifts subtly across the canvas, suggesting both unity and diversity. The turbulent background storm, painted in reds, yellows, greens, and midnight blues, creates urgency without melodrama.

"I wanted viewers to feel something immediate," says Lucore. "Not just intellectual agreement or disagreement, but a visceral recognition: 'That could be my grandmother. That could be my neighbor. That could be me.'"

Early private viewings have sparked powerful reactions. "I found myself looking for my own family's story among these faces," shares a college student whose grandparents emigrated from Mexico in the 1970s. "And then I realized—that's exactly the point. We're supposed to see ourselves in each other."

Others find the painting prompts reflection on national values. "It makes you ask what kind of country we want to be," says Alvin Warren, who attended a preview. "Are we still a place that understands most of us came from somewhere else?"

Lucore seeks a gallery or public venue to host the painting, hoping it might travel to communities across America, particularly those most affected by immigration policies and debates about national identity.

"Art can't solve policy problems," she acknowledges, "but it can help us see each other's humanity. Sometimes that's where solutions begin."

In an era when Americans increasingly inhabit separate realities, Lucore's painting offers a shared space for contemplation, asking a deceptively simple question at the heart of the American experiment: "Where are you from?"

Those interested in exhibiting "Where Are You From?" or arranging a viewing can contact Suzon Lucore directly: "Let's hold space for stories that matter. Let's choose compassion over division. Let's remember who we are—and where we came from."

About the Artist: Suzon Lucore holds dual BFAs from California College of Arts in painting and interdisciplinary arts, plus AAs in Journalism and Advertising. She currently serves as CEO of Connected Now Marketing Agency in Orangevale, California. The painting is seeking a permanent place to allow large groups of individuals to gather to see this work of art. The painting is also for sale.

